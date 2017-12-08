TshisaLIVE

Somizi slams claims he is just flamboyant for the fame

08 December 2017 - 10:12 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi has slammed suggestions he is flamboyant to get those coins.
Somizi has slammed suggestions he is flamboyant to get those coins.
Image: Via Somizi's Instagram

Somizi has hit back at suggestions that he exaggerates his sexuality to profit off the fame and attention, telling fans that he was not "putting it on" and he is just being himself.

The Sarafina star told Metro FM listeners on Friday that he had been asked by people if he was being flamboyant to get attention and gigs, but said nothing could be further from the truth.

"Never. This is me," he said in response to the question again being posed to him.

He went on to explain that there were those who used their sexuality over their talent but he was not one of them.

"Some gay people, or people, think it is easier for them to get into the industry and just be flamboyant. They bring their sexuality before their talents. They think that they are being like Somizi. But this is me. I have always been like this," he added.

The Idols SA judge has always been open about his sexuality and has often spoken out about fathering a child while being openly gay.

His comments come less than a month after he slammed suggestions that gay people could not have straight friends and just wanted to "get in their pants".

"What is wrong with two people who are genuinely friends but their sexuality is different? What is wrong with two people who are friends, or lovers, but their races are different? Let's stop this stigma. Not every gay man wants to be in your pants. Also, we have a type," he told Trending SA.

Sbahle Mpisane: They used to call me horse face

She's a fitness guru and her beauty is admired by many, and yet Sbahle Mpisane knows all too well about the wrath of trolls on social media. She ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Moshe Ndiki gushes about his new gigs The Queen & Uyang'thanda Na?

After beginning with YouTube vlogs and minor presenting gigs, Moshe Ndiki has finally bagged his first big acting role on popular telenovela The ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

They cut the lights’ - A-Reece on living in a ‘racist’ neighbourhood

Rapper A-Reece claims that his neighbours hate him and his "wrecking crew" friends because they do not understand how a young black man could afford ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

'Racists must be fired' - People’s Bae on alleged Black Motion racist incident

EFF National Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has lambasted British Airways and called on the airline to suspend some of its crew immediately, after the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Twitter reacts to Papa Penny being called illiterate

Although Papa Penny Ahee is always filled with funny moments, last night's episode left Twitter emotional after Papa Penny revealed how hurt he was ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Meet Julius Malema's super cute family TshisaLIVE
  2. Ncaaaw! Idols SA's Phindy and Christo are in love! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I'm from Soweto not Hollywood' -Trevor Noah's spicy clapback TshisaLIVE
  4. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X