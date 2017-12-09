TshisaLIVE

Power! Rolene Strauss conquers UTCT 35km

09 December 2017 - 12:00 By Jessica Levitt
Rolene Strauss has impressed fans after competing in a 35km trail run.
Image: Instagram

Is there anything former Miss World and Miss SA Rolene Strauss can't do?

The beauty queen, who recently moved to the Western Cape, trained hard while finishing her medical studies. 

In her first week in Cape Town she ran the UTCT 35km trail run. And trust us, it's a tough race.

The 35km route has two major climbs. The first one is on Table Mountain and the second one is on Devil's Peak. The trail run is very technical and after just 7km competitors would have covered an elevation of 900m.

Rolene posted videos from the day and as the run went on, things clearly got tough.

But she finished it and has hinted that she'll be running even more trail runs come 2018.

#Goals

 

Ready to make some memories!!! 🏃🏽‍♀️ #crazyteam #myutct @utct 35km

A post shared by Rolene Strauss (@rolenestrauss) on

