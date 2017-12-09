REVIEW: Cinderella on Ice

Having never been to one of these “On Ice” spectaculars I was as excited as a little boy getting a toy he’s always wanted. Yet, at the same time, the skeptical older man (almost 40) in me tried to temper this excitement with questions about whether it was possible to turn the Teatro at Montecasino stage into an ice rink that would be big enough to do justice to the Imperial Ice Stars.

I’m happy to say that this skeptical older man’s worries were unfounded whilst the little boy’s excitement was justified and well rewarded.

The show was breathtaking. From the hauntingly beautiful original score to the dazzling display of energy, movement and poetry in motion of the performers, you’re kept glued to your seat for the full show. You hear the constant 'oooh’s' and 'aaah’s,' especially from children and their harassed mothers around the theatre as the performers back flip, jump and swing each other around the rink.