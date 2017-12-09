REVIEW: Cinderella on Ice
Having never been to one of these “On Ice” spectaculars I was as excited as a little boy getting a toy he’s always wanted. Yet, at the same time, the skeptical older man (almost 40) in me tried to temper this excitement with questions about whether it was possible to turn the Teatro at Montecasino stage into an ice rink that would be big enough to do justice to the Imperial Ice Stars.
I’m happy to say that this skeptical older man’s worries were unfounded whilst the little boy’s excitement was justified and well rewarded.
The show was breathtaking. From the hauntingly beautiful original score to the dazzling display of energy, movement and poetry in motion of the performers, you’re kept glued to your seat for the full show. You hear the constant 'oooh’s' and 'aaah’s,' especially from children and their harassed mothers around the theatre as the performers back flip, jump and swing each other around the rink.
Most of us are well versed in the story of Cinderella, her ill-treatment by her step-mother and ugly step-sisters, the masked ball, the loss of her shoe and her eventual happy reunion with the prince. Over the years the story has been told in different formats with many different articulations. This iteration provides a very different version and, if you’re happy just watching the magic without knowing the full story, then just go with the flow and enjoy the show.
The main characters are instantly recognisable, even if the story isn’t. However, if you’re someone who has to know exactly what’s happening on stage, then I would advise you get a programme beforehand. It also explains how the stage was turned into an ice-rink, for the skeptical older person in you who just has to know!
The show averages about 50 minutes on each side of the interval, which is the perfect time to prevent kiddies from becoming restless. Be prepared to have some of these children standing up in front of you as they try to get a better view of the magic happening on stage.
Cinderella on Ice is a must see for the whole family. Even if only for the amazing performers, who are consummate professionals. It’s awe inspiring to the point of creating moments of jealousy, to see how graceful and beautifully they glide and dance across the stage, at times with only one skate. And no, no-one lost a toe, that’s how skilled they are on skates!
The show runs at Montecasino until Saturday, January 6. You can get your tickets here.
