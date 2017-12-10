TshisaLIVE

Phat Joe & Palesa Morgan are love goals

10 December 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Phat Joe and Palesa are super cute.
Image: Via Instagram

Celebrity couple Phat Joe and his fiancée, Palesa Morgan are evidently head over heels in love with each other. 

Even though they were a little media shy when news of their engagement first emerged, they've definitely stepped out of their shells. 

Just one look at Palesa's Instagram account paints a clear picture of how besotted they are: 

My only obsession 😘💍😋🔥@therealphatjoe

A post shared by Palesa Morgan (@morganpalesa) on

Dreamy😍😘 Happy Monday

A post shared by Palesa Morgan (@morganpalesa) on

