Festival apologises after Amanda Black threatened at gunpoint

She later said she was frightened by the experience and wanted fans to know what had happened.

"I’ve truly never been so scared in my life. The reason I posted was because you guys never see what happens backstage."

The festival's organisers said they had apologised to Amanda for the trauma she experienced and promised to investigate the matter fully.

"We are aware of the claims and we have no reason to dispute her claims or think they are frivolous. We are treating the incident as serious and urgent and will meet on Monday with security and festival personnel to establish what had happened. As there are claims of a gun being pulled on her, we will involve law enforcement," said the festival's spokesperson Moloko Moloto.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told TshisaLIVE that Amanda had opened a case of intimidation following the incident, but returned on Sunday afternoon to withdraw the case.

"She opened a case at a Limpopo police station after the incident but later withdrew the case. I am not sure of the reasons for this. We will not be investigating the incident further as the case has been withdrawn," he said.