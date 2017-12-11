TshisaLIVE

Here's why Cassper blocked DJ Maphorisa after Twitter 'beef'

11 December 2017 - 09:12 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Maphorisa was blocked by Cassper after he called the rapper a liar.
DJ Maphorisa was blocked by Cassper after he called the rapper a liar.
Image: Via DJ Maphorisa’s Instagram

DJ Maphorisa apparently  found himself on Cassper's blocked list this past weekend after the Particula musician took to social media to question Cassper's claim to have sold 10 million records.

Cassper had earlier taken to Instagram Stories to announce the milestone with a snap of him holding a plaque of his albums.

Maphorisa, like much of Twitter, had seen the post and responded by calling Cassper a liar.

While Cassper's fans flooded the comments section to lambast the DJ and defend their idol, Maphorisa revealed that he had been blocked by the rapper. He claimed that he was not trying to be negative and was only stating facts.

He also asked Cassper to not lie to his followers.

The DJ then found himself having to defend his music credentials and fight off suggestions he was looking for attention.

Responding to one fan's comment to Maphorisa, Cassper told his followers not to stress about it and focus on positivity not hate.

"Lol... Sometimes you all stress about these broers way too much. Guys! Let’s keep living and doing dope sh*t with our time! Winners like seeing winners so we never hate," he wrote.

He later took to Twitter to post a cryptic message that many saw as a shot at Maphorisa.

IN MEMES: Twitter drags DMF 'playboy' Monde

Monde went looking for love on this week's episode of the hit reality TV dating show Date My Family but sadly ended up with a Twitter roasting and a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

David Tlale & The Intern winner in spicy spat

Renowned fashion designer, David Tlale and the winner of his intern reality show, Kuena Moshoeshoe are embroiled in a nasty spat, over prizes worth ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

I would not have left Metro FM like Bonang did, says Somizi

Somizi has shared his thoughts on Bonang's departure from Metro FM earlier this year, claiming that he would not have stormed off because he is ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Robert Marawa says Bonang became an example to 'threaten' DJs at Metro

Robert Marawa believes that ever since Bonang Matheba was told to embrace changes to her show or resign, it set a precedence for bosses to threaten ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Newly-wed Xoli Zondi shares her love story: From seperation to marriage

Actress Xoli Zondi recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony to the love of her life, Phiwokuhle Zamisa and has shared that she's always ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa says Bonang became an example to 'threaten' DJs at Metro TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest's R50k 'donation' gets mixed reactions on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. Newly-wed Xoli Zondi shares her love story: From seperation to marriage TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi slams claims he is just flamboyant for the fame TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X