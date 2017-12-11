Here's why Cassper blocked DJ Maphorisa after Twitter 'beef'
DJ Maphorisa apparently found himself on Cassper's blocked list this past weekend after the Particula musician took to social media to question Cassper's claim to have sold 10 million records.
Cassper had earlier taken to Instagram Stories to announce the milestone with a snap of him holding a plaque of his albums.
Maphorisa, like much of Twitter, had seen the post and responded by calling Cassper a liar.
His lying 10 million streams not records sold amanga yakho makhi pic.twitter.com/5oB1gSMqaP— GqomWave Out In Stores (@DjMaphorisa) December 9, 2017
While Cassper's fans flooded the comments section to lambast the DJ and defend their idol, Maphorisa revealed that he had been blocked by the rapper. He claimed that he was not trying to be negative and was only stating facts.
He also asked Cassper to not lie to his followers.
I was not being negative i was just been real stating facts i still love you u bro❤️ n respect your craft but dnt lie to us boss anymore be real bruvie i will see u on da road hope ur security will let me say hi ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/onPTNwpDkW— GqomWave Out In Stores (@DjMaphorisa) December 9, 2017
The DJ then found himself having to defend his music credentials and fight off suggestions he was looking for attention.
Sorry who Maphorisa? https://t.co/P7dMEgtxue— GqomWave Out In Stores (@DjMaphorisa) December 9, 2017
We pay for these things nowadays even youtube views we buy them u didn’t know 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/lImGGgKvYn— GqomWave Out In Stores (@DjMaphorisa) December 9, 2017
Its so easy to get followers dawg i dnt need them in dat way slowly but surely https://t.co/EsO5KLx50g— GqomWave Out In Stores (@DjMaphorisa) December 9, 2017
Wait do u know Maphorisa thou wat he did for SA https://t.co/DyQ6xZprma— GqomWave Out In Stores (@DjMaphorisa) December 9, 2017
Responding to one fan's comment to Maphorisa, Cassper told his followers not to stress about it and focus on positivity not hate.
"Lol... Sometimes you all stress about these broers way too much. Guys! Let’s keep living and doing dope sh*t with our time! Winners like seeing winners so we never hate," he wrote.
He later took to Twitter to post a cryptic message that many saw as a shot at Maphorisa.
