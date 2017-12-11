TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter drags DMF 'playboy' Monde

11 December 2017 - 08:59 By TshisaLIVE
Monde was a hit with some Twitter followers but many thought he was a player.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Monde went looking for love on this week's episode of Date My Family, but sadly ended up with a Twitter roasting and a spot in the friendzone.

The bachelor was the talk of social media on Sunday as he sat down with the friends and family of three potential dates, before deciding on which person to take out.

He had audiences in stitches with his quirky personality and slick moves but not everyone was impressed.

Fans dragged him for everything from being a "player" to having unrealistic expectations and eating with his hands.

Even TV personality Boity Thulo got in on the action, taking to Twitter to share her thoughts on the bachelor.

While viewers threw shade at most of the contestants on the show.

They were especially concerned with Monde's decision to choose Siya as his date, labelling her the "queen of the friendzone."

