IN MEMES: Twitter drags DMF 'playboy' Monde

Monde went looking for love on this week's episode of Date My Family, but sadly ended up with a Twitter roasting and a spot in the friendzone.

The bachelor was the talk of social media on Sunday as he sat down with the friends and family of three potential dates, before deciding on which person to take out.

He had audiences in stitches with his quirky personality and slick moves but not everyone was impressed.

Fans dragged him for everything from being a "player" to having unrealistic expectations and eating with his hands.