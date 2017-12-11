IN MEMES: Twitter drags DMF 'playboy' Monde
Monde went looking for love on this week's episode of Date My Family, but sadly ended up with a Twitter roasting and a spot in the friendzone.
The bachelor was the talk of social media on Sunday as he sat down with the friends and family of three potential dates, before deciding on which person to take out.
He had audiences in stitches with his quirky personality and slick moves but not everyone was impressed.
Fans dragged him for everything from being a "player" to having unrealistic expectations and eating with his hands.
#DateMyFamily Monde is a player 🤔 pic.twitter.com/M11d0fcor4— Shaz (@Shaz82352918) December 10, 2017
#DateMyFamily Monde the playboy— lelo (@pelasjap) December 10, 2017
Ahy we shall see 😂👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vFyPFUpIoN
First date he wants ama night cap, red light already🚨Linda is smart, Monde yen ke F.k Boy👏🏼🤞🏼thanks to black twitter nge files #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/lNbxYbPain— Debora (@debora_mkhabo) December 10, 2017
Monde will date all three of these ladies and their sisters if he had his way #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/zkVbYRdFy6— Icherry yaBantu (@Tillytiny1) December 10, 2017
#DateMyFamily hebana , so this guy is outchea looking for a thick chick with a figure meanwhile uneBeer belly yena self .. Vok! pic.twitter.com/w8AF6eFwRG— #MyAfrica (@Sipha_Betela) December 10, 2017
Lets discuss the hair style ka monde at age 30 ??#DateMyFamily— SAKHILE CODY TSHENGE (@Codythe1st1) December 10, 2017
So Monde wants a woman with a flat tummy while he has a beer belly? 😟#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Rr6jbUPLUa— Boboshka (@Boboshkalicious) December 10, 2017
That's why he was friend zoned, right there #DateMyFamily #DMFmzansi pic.twitter.com/EEtzosUTlv— Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) December 10, 2017
Even TV personality Boity Thulo got in on the action, taking to Twitter to share her thoughts on the bachelor.
Guys will be like “I want a woman who’s loyal, kind, takes care of herself, blah, blah.” but don’t have a single one of those qualities. Le bora gore? 💤 #DateMyFamily— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 10, 2017
While viewers threw shade at most of the contestants on the show.
They were especially concerned with Monde's decision to choose Siya as his date, labelling her the "queen of the friendzone."
Siya is the queen of friendzone shem #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/eWQGHDCyhU— Ndiri Zvandiri (@MJAfrican) December 11, 2017
Siya was not feeling Monde, shame... homeboy should have gone with Haseena for real. Poor choices brother #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Ozlb5aFs55— Ndiri Zvandiri (@MJAfrican) December 11, 2017
#DateMyFamily— Japhta Sesotlo (@JaphtaSesotlo) December 10, 2017
Monde: “I’m not like those guys there, no one is going to friendzone me”
Siya: pic.twitter.com/AUIOan1SEe
For those who wondered why beautiful well educated lady like Siya single??— 🌟Wanda🌟 (@Mawande_Elundin) December 10, 2017
Go to the Department of Friend Zoneolgy
3rd floor
You'll find all the guys there
Monde is on his way there as we speak #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/MGAp7rJ5z4
Once you have defeated all the friendzones you have to face the Master Friendzoner, Siya. #DateMyFamily— naledi [badu] ✨ (@nalmolebale) December 10, 2017
#DateMyFamily hmhmhmhmhnhh friend zone 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8AQbutlniO— @bieliber||Nazareth🇿🇦 (@nazareth_siya) December 10, 2017
