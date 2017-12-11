Sihle Ndaba on Uzalo axing: I'm going to miss telling Smangele's story

Sihle told Metro FM's Pearl Modiadie and Amon Mokoena this week that she was on her way to New York when the announcement of her departure from Uzalo was made.

"I missed the hype because the press release was (sent out) two days before and I was in the air. I knew it was coming so it wasn't a surprise. It wasn't like I found out in the papers that I was no longer going to be part of the show," she said.

Sihle claimed when the show's producers told her about their decision to cut her character, her thoughts immediately turned to how much she would miss playing the role of Smangele.

"When they told me, I was like: 'Ahhh. I am going to miss this character. I am going to miss telling Smangele's story because it was very close to me. I hope and believe that it has done what it was meant to do".

She was joined at the exit door by veteran actress Leleti Khumalo, who had been with the show since its inception two years ago.

In a statement on her decision to leave the show, Leleti said it was time for her to move on.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and the platform the show provided for me to bond with the viewers and my fans. Whilst this has not been an easy decision for me as an artist, it is time for me to move on and grow professionally in other areas."

Sihle revealed that she would be pursuing other opportunities and may look into theatre performance.