Somizi gives us a first glimpse of bae
11 December 2017 - 08:29
Although Somizi has admitted that he's in a relationship, he has been very careful not to reveal who the mystery man in his life is.
But over the weekend, he gave fans a glimpse of bae, posting a picture of the two of them standing in the road with the sun setting behind them.
Somizi has previously said that he would like someone to look after him for a change and that he would like more children.
The comments section on the picture was filled with congratulatory messages and more speculation over who has managed to capture Somizi's heart.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE