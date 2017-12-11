TshisaLIVE

Somizi gives us a first glimpse of bae

11 December 2017 - 08:29 By Jessica Levitt
Somizi and his bae stopped for a romantic photoshoot.
Somizi and his bae stopped for a romantic photoshoot.
Image: Instagram

Although Somizi has admitted that he's in a relationship, he has been very careful not to reveal who the mystery man in his life is.

But over the weekend, he gave fans a glimpse of bae, posting a picture of the two of them standing in the road with the sun setting behind them.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Somizi has previously said that he would like someone to look after him for a change and that he would like more children.

The comments section on the picture was filled with congratulatory messages and more speculation over who has managed to capture Somizi's heart.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa says Bonang became an example to 'threaten' DJs at Metro TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest's R50k 'donation' gets mixed reactions on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. Newly-wed Xoli Zondi shares her love story: From seperation to marriage TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi slams claims he is just flamboyant for the fame TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X