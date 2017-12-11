Sophie Ndaba marries businessman in 'secret' Italian wedding - reports

It may be third time lucky for veteran actress Sophie Ndaba who reportedly eloped with wealthy Joburg businessman Max Lichaba, in a secret Italian wedding.

The veteran actress apparently got married last month in Italy after Max's relatives reportedly met with her family to pay for lobola a few month ago, according to Sunday World.

Sophie, popularly known for her Generations character Queen Moroka, apparently admitted that "she'd secretly married Lichaba" after the publication "cornered her".

"Yes, I'm wearing my ring but I'm not ready to confirm what you are asking me. All I can say is that we are responsible people and we have done things in a responsible way and will continue to do things in a responsible way," she said.

The former actress seems to be a very busy woman and recently told TshisaLIVE about her upcoming project: A reality show.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sophie revealed that she has been in negotiations with several local broadcasters to air the reality show, which she says is unlike anything being done in South Africa at the moment.

"It is going to be very different. It isn't going to be like Being Bonang or Somizi's show. It won't be all about my life, but it is still very me and I have no doubt my fans will love it."