WATCH: Mam' Winnie surprises the People's Bae at graduation party

11 December 2017 - 08:02 By Jessica Levitt
Julius Malema and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the People's Bae's graduation ceremony.
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies last week and to celebrate, threw a major bash over the weekend.

Winnie Madizikizela-Mandela surprised Ndlozi, better known as the People's Bae, and gave a speech at his party.

DJ Fresh was there and said that despite Mam' Winnie being ill, she would not miss out on an opportunity like this.

EFF heavyweights were all in attendance as well as well-known personalities including DJ Fresh, Azania Mosaka and Sizwe Dhlomo.

Ahead of his graduation ceremony last week, the People's Bae said when he first started studying there was a lot of doubt about whether he could do his job at the EFF and pass. 

"They said one can't do both. But guess what, it's graduation day today," he wrote on Instagram.

Here are more snaps from the day.

We are here to celebrate Dr. @mbuyisenindlozi’s PhD. He’s a great and definitely future of SA.

