WATCH: Mam' Winnie surprises the People's Bae at graduation party

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies last week and to celebrate, threw a major bash over the weekend.

Winnie Madizikizela-Mandela surprised Ndlozi, better known as the People's Bae, and gave a speech at his party.

DJ Fresh was there and said that despite Mam' Winnie being ill, she would not miss out on an opportunity like this.