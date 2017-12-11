'Why would you ask the bride for a chair?' - Twitter asks OPW guest

Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding reminded Twitter that there's always that one guest at a wedding who thinks they deserve the couple's undivided attention.

Percy and Tladi's wedding was beautiful and so was their love story. The pair met at a local pub on one soccer derby weekend in 2006 and for Tladi it was love at first sight.

However, Twitter couldn't believe that one of the guest's insisted that the couple find her a chair.

The "chairlady" as Twitter dubbed her, stole the attention at the reception and left viewers annoyed as they felt she was hogging the couple's spotlight.