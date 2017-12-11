TshisaLIVE

'Why would you ask the bride for a chair?' - Twitter asks OPW guest

11 December 2017 - 10:21 By TshisaLIVE
Percy and Tladi Motsepe had the perfect wedding but one guest kept 'pestering' them.
Percy and Tladi Motsepe had the perfect wedding but one guest kept 'pestering' them.
Image: Via Twitter

Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding reminded Twitter that there's always that one guest at a wedding who thinks they deserve the couple's undivided attention.

Percy and Tladi's wedding was beautiful and so was their love story. The pair met at a local pub on one soccer derby weekend in 2006 and for Tladi it was love at first sight.

However, Twitter couldn't believe that one of the guest's insisted that the couple find her a chair. 

The "chairlady" as Twitter dubbed her, stole the attention at the reception and left viewers annoyed as they felt she was hogging the couple's spotlight.

Twitter concluded that the woman (in blue) was an "attention seeker" and her vosho in front of the newlyweds didn't help her case.

IN MEMES: Twitter drags DMF 'playboy' Monde

Monde went looking for love on this week's episode of the hit reality TV dating show Date My Family but sadly ended up with a Twitter roasting and a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Sihle Ndaba on Uzalo axing: I'm going to miss telling Smangele's story

Sihle Ndaba was left saddened by Uzalo producer's decision to cut her character from the show, and missed much of the reaction her axing brought ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

David Tlale & The Intern winner in spicy spat

Renowned fashion designer, David Tlale and the winner of his intern reality show, Kuena Moshoeshoe are embroiled in a nasty spat, over prizes worth ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

I would not have left Metro FM like Bonang did, says Somizi

Somizi has shared his thoughts on Bonang's departure from Metro FM earlier this year, claiming that he would not have stormed off because he is ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Phat Joe & Palesa Morgan are love goals

Celebrity couple Phat Joe and his fiancée, Palesa Morgan are evidently head over heels in love with each other.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa says Bonang became an example to 'threaten' DJs at Metro TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest's R50k 'donation' gets mixed reactions on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. Newly-wed Xoli Zondi shares her love story: From seperation to marriage TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi slams claims he is just flamboyant for the fame TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X