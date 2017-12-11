'Why would you ask the bride for a chair?' - Twitter asks OPW guest
Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding reminded Twitter that there's always that one guest at a wedding who thinks they deserve the couple's undivided attention.
Percy and Tladi's wedding was beautiful and so was their love story. The pair met at a local pub on one soccer derby weekend in 2006 and for Tladi it was love at first sight.
However, Twitter couldn't believe that one of the guest's insisted that the couple find her a chair.
The "chairlady" as Twitter dubbed her, stole the attention at the reception and left viewers annoyed as they felt she was hogging the couple's spotlight.
Really asking a chair from a bride n groom 😩 attention seekers ayahlupha!! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/UmytvaoIlo— Ayah (@ayahmdumela) December 10, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding #OPWMzansi#OPW— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 10, 2017
Why would someone go to the newly weds and ask for a chair! pic.twitter.com/j2i2PwSw9I
#OurPerfectWedding so the new couple must get up and look for a chair?? pic.twitter.com/TRvuOkErE2— Tshepo Forbes (@tshepoforbes) December 10, 2017
Jst wondering if the chair lady was invited naa #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/MJNbjeqCWU— Tshepiso (@TshepisoBertina) December 10, 2017
People who view themselves as more important than the person the event is for— UNsigned|RayHarvest® (@Ray_Harvest) December 10, 2017
How do you ask the bride for a chair? #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/5o7etH04yg
Can we talk about that sister asking for a chair 😂😂 Go etsagala eng moghel?? #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/jDAkx9jfsb— Nami. (@Nami_X_Moss) December 10, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding Lmfsao😂😂😂😂😂— Ms Retshidi Selie (@RS_Minnie09) December 10, 2017
The girl just wanted to be on TV. Asking for a chair from the Bride? Theriously?! Lol...that was #Classic pic.twitter.com/iSG8qJghyk
Disturbing the bride because wena you want a chair. Tsek. #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/0RCrqrgIcZ— Orange Moon (@MalkiaMpho) December 10, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding can we talk about that girl who asked for a chair from bride n groom, boloi fela. Di nyatsi dia tena waitsi pic.twitter.com/1llRBfCbJ6— Shaz More (@shaz0621) December 10, 2017
Twitter concluded that the woman (in blue) was an "attention seeker" and her vosho in front of the newlyweds didn't help her case.
No wonder she didn't have a chair... where is Papa Penny to kick her out... 😩😩😩 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/jVTULu8fpZ— HumphreyYic (@HumphreyYic) December 10, 2017
