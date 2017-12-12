TshisaLIVE

Cassper on haters: I don’t have time to be waiting on anyone’s demise

12 December 2017 - 09:58 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest is not concerned with the hate.
Cassper Nyovest is not concerned with the hate.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Cassper Nyovest has responded to the barrage of hate leveled against him on social media, telling fans that the hate he was receiving was a reflection of critics who were shading him.

Just hours after settling his differences with rapper Emtee, Cassper was labelled a liar by musician DJ Maphorisa.

Maphorisa responded to Cassper's claims that he sold 10 million records by urging him to not lie to his followers. 

The exchange split Twitter users, with many targeting the rapper.

Responding to a fans suggestion that the musician's naysayers would soon be proven wrong, Cassper said he wasn't stressed because they would never confront him directly.

"You think they’ll show face? That’s why we don’t be stressed about any of that. It’s just a reflection of themselves. I would say I can’t wait till they’re exposed but I don’t even have time to be waiting on anyone’s demise. We about positive energy and positivity. Love!"

He went on to warn his followers that they could not build themselves by destroying others.

"You can’t build yourself by breaking others. It doesn't work like that," he added.

He also shaded those who questioned his claims, telling a fan who had questioned his post about taking a midnight swim that he had seen a lot of rubbish over the last month.

'I was waiting for an apology'- How Emtee & Cassper settled their 'beef'

Rappers Emtee and Cassper Nyovest have buried the hatchet after the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker apologised for laughing at Emtee a few weeks ago.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

IN MEMES: Lockdown's 'seductive' Monde leaves fans shook

Lockdown's Monde had fans eating out of the palms of  her hands with her slick and seduction skills on Monday night's episode of the show. 
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Oskido to intervene in Cassper and DJ Maphorisa 'beef'

Music veteran and mogul DJ Oskido is set to play the role of peacemaker after he asked DJ Maphorisa to meet with him over comments the star had made ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH: I have forgiven myself, says Jub Jub

Even though he will forever regret his actions, Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has forgiven himself for the accident that left four children dead in ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH: Mam' Winnie surprises the People's Bae at graduation party TshisaLIVE
  2. I would not have left Metro FM like Bonang did, says Somizi TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad strips naked for some of her most daring snaps yet! TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's why Cassper blocked DJ Maphorisa after Twitter 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  5. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X