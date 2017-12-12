Cassper on haters: I don’t have time to be waiting on anyone’s demise

Cassper Nyovest has responded to the barrage of hate leveled against him on social media, telling fans that the hate he was receiving was a reflection of critics who were shading him.

Just hours after settling his differences with rapper Emtee, Cassper was labelled a liar by musician DJ Maphorisa.

Maphorisa responded to Cassper's claims that he sold 10 million records by urging him to not lie to his followers.

The exchange split Twitter users, with many targeting the rapper.

Responding to a fans suggestion that the musician's naysayers would soon be proven wrong, Cassper said he wasn't stressed because they would never confront him directly.

"You think they’ll show face? That’s why we don’t be stressed about any of that. It’s just a reflection of themselves. I would say I can’t wait till they’re exposed but I don’t even have time to be waiting on anyone’s demise. We about positive energy and positivity. Love!"

He went on to warn his followers that they could not build themselves by destroying others.

"You can’t build yourself by breaking others. It doesn't work like that," he added.

He also shaded those who questioned his claims, telling a fan who had questioned his post about taking a midnight swim that he had seen a lot of rubbish over the last month.