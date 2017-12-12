IN MEMES: Lockdown's 'seductive' Monde leaves fans shook

Lockdown's Monde had fans eating out of the palms of her hands with her slick and seduction skills on Monday night's episode of the show.

Monde, played by actress Zola Nombona, is a young celebrity who gets jailed for possession of her boyfriend's cocaine and on last night's episode once again hatched a crazy plan to get out of jail.

Her plan involved seducing the prison governor's son into giving her information to put her crazy plan into motion.

While the boy clearly fell for it, Monde also had fans at home captivated by her charm.

Fans poured onto social media to gush over Monde and her slick moves through hilarious memes and jokes.