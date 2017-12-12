IN MEMES: The Queens's Petronella gives Twitter life goals

Twitter learnt some serious lessons from The Queen's Petronella, who showed some serious guts when she asked her boss for a raise and include her in her will.

The feisty helper, played by Thembsie Matu, told her boss TGOM (played by Rami Chuene) that she can't afford to watch her go bankrupt as that would affect her negatively.

Petronella told her boss straight to her face that she needs to remain rich so that she could include her in her will "just like Madiba did". #LifeGoals

The hilarious scene left viewers unable to contain their laughter. The actress also posted the video, encouraging her fans to tell their bosses what they want, without fear or favour.