IN MEMES: The Queens's Petronella gives Twitter life goals
Twitter learnt some serious lessons from The Queen's Petronella, who showed some serious guts when she asked her boss for a raise and include her in her will.
The feisty helper, played by Thembsie Matu, told her boss TGOM (played by Rami Chuene) that she can't afford to watch her go bankrupt as that would affect her negatively.
Petronella told her boss straight to her face that she needs to remain rich so that she could include her in her will "just like Madiba did". #LifeGoals
The hilarious scene left viewers unable to contain their laughter. The actress also posted the video, encouraging her fans to tell their bosses what they want, without fear or favour.
Although Twitter loves Petronella and know that the woman's actions are often wild cards, they were just not ready for the levels she introduced when she went from asking for a raise to asking to be included in her boss's will.
The reactions were hilarious!
And there she is our 'Lifesaver' Petronella.. she has just negotiated herself into TGOM's will...we are not worthy 😁😁😁😁👏👏👏😁😁😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pXrqZqbGuU— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) December 11, 2017
From raise to Will that's levels guys#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MuilJYDO3Z— Bella🌼 (@IAmZinhleMnguni) December 11, 2017
Petronella and T-Gom juta each other so bad #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/UsXEhtQKjE— Dineo Moeketsi (@therealdineo) December 11, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi RT if you didn't know the Mandela's included their helper in a will😯 pic.twitter.com/wPadhcI4R7— Im.not.that.funny. (@toolSeason) December 11, 2017
Guys!! Patronella is demanding to be put in the will. I can't with this lady😂😂😭 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/nT7GbI3ROI— Skepsel. (@MalkiaMpho) December 11, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi "Wandi tsea!" lol Petronella. The will even pic.twitter.com/XscuDl9N8I— Mokgobi Ledwaba (@MokgobiLedwaba) December 11, 2017
Petronella and T-Gom 😂😂😂😂😂😂 same whatsapp group #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Onk4GzOhSb— 😘Mimi😙 (@Mimsbw) December 11, 2017
Petronella wants to be in the Mabuza will and she wants a raise too! she is the best maid to have if you no longer know how to use your money and if you want to advise on how to be rich...👏 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/V2LEmy0t6s— Fisokuhle Thusini (@Fiso_Thusini) December 11, 2017
Tgom and her petronella #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/rcqmTfgrHG— taki (@takijuju) December 11, 2017
#Petronella guys. She's lit 🔥🔥🔥 she deserves this. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BRiCZ5rDIP— Sabelo S Ndlela (@Sabeloway) December 11, 2017
