Rapper Du Boiz on musical break: It got out of control, I lost focus

The star, who set the local industry alight late last year with collaborations with AKA and US star Tyga, told TshisaLIVE that the months following his win were difficult and made him feel at times overwhelmed and out of control.

"I decided to take a break after the Metro FM Awards. I lost focus. I woke up one morning and looked in the mirror and decided I couldn't do this anymore. I needed a break so I went back home for awhile. It got out of control and I lost focus," he said.

While away, Du Boiz tried to spark his creativity again by freestyling and not putting pressure on himself.

"It was the love of music that brought me back, that and the support of my family and fans. I would get messages from fans telling me how my music had changed their life and inspired them, those are the people who motivated me. I would never quit music. I just needed the break to remember how and why I was doing this," he added.

A few months later he returned to Johannesburg to continue work on his debut album, set for release next year.

"We are about 98% done at this stage and will be releasing it next year. I have just been in studio every day working on it. The music has changed since I came back and now I put a lot of the experiences I have every day into my music."

The star who topped the charts with singles like Dope Dream and Celebration recently released a new single with DJ Maphorisa and Reekado Banks called Stand By Me.

"It is doing very well and I am excited to give fans a taste of more of my music in the next few months. I want to show them that I am still here and still got it."