TshisaLIVE

Seputla Sebogodi’s fiancée: 'He makes me forget my heart was once broken'

12 December 2017 - 13:03 By TshisaLIVE
Seputla Sebogodi and Makoena Kganakga can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together.
Image: Via Facebook

Veteran actor, Seputla Sebogodi and his fiancée, Makoena Kganakga are evidently head over heels in love and can't wait to take their romance to the alter.

Seputla, who will be tying the knot for the fourth time popped the question late last week. 

Taking to her Facebook page, Makoena could not contain her excitement and gushed over her man. 

"I am about to become someone's wife and to God be the glory. Even though people can write you off God always has a plan. It's one thing to hear about someone but its a different story to know the person at close range," she said. 

Makoena said if she had listened to other people she would have missed her blessings.  

"He makes me forget my heart was once broken thank you my king for choosing me." 

