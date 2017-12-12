TshisaLIVE

Twitter loves Distruction Boyz' no time for hate policy

12 December 2017 - 12:04 By TshisaLIVE
Gqom producers Distruction Boyz shut down a hater with a swift clapback.
Being in the spotlight comes with its own set of challenges, which includes getting hate messages on social media, but Destruction Boyz definitely isn't about that life. 

When one follower compared the duo to award-winning group, Black Motion, they sent her running for the hills. 

It all started after the person shared how she thought Black Motion could 'destroy' the duo without much effort. 

The boys, who were clearly not interested with the comparison, responded with a stinging clapback. 

"They are very dope and we respect them soo much," read part of their tweet. 

Que and his bandmate Zipho 'Goldmax' Mthembu have impressed Mzansi with their album Gqom is The Future. Gqom is a genre of dance music popular in Durban, only made mainstream recently.

"People love our music and our digital sales have been amazing. We are number one across the country," Que said earlier this year in an interview with TshisaLIVE.

Here's their full reply: 

The boys' spicy reply earned them more respect from their loyal fans who have already dubbed them a "national treasure" because they  have given them December anthems.

