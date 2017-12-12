WATCH: Three reasons why Mafikizolo & Yemi Alade's video is everything!
12 December 2017 - 12:19
After being in the music industry for 20 years, Mafikizolo has found ways to reinvent themselves to keep fans dancing to their hit tracks.
The duo joined forces with Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade, on their track Ofananawe.
And, the music video for the track is off the charts!
Although the music video is not "fancy" it still oozes authenticity as far as African sound is concerned.
Here are three of our favourite parts of the video:
1. Those colourful African prints and vintage feel
2. The talented trio
3. Those half naked chocolate men
Watch the video below:
Music video by Mafikizolo performing Ofana Nawe. (C) 2017 Universal Music (Pty) Ltd South Africa http://vevo.ly/PfXNX9
