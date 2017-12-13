7 times Minki van der Westhuizen's baby bump stole the show

It's still three months until Mzansi finally gets to meet TV personality Minki van der Westhuizen's third child, but the little one has already stolen the show.

Minki announced in September that she was expecting her third child with her husband, Ernst Joubert.

Taking to Instagram she posted a picture of an ultrasound of the baby alongside the caption: “Baby Joubert no 3 - Due March 2018. Super excited. Thank you Jesus . Privileged, can't hide my tummy any longer."

The star, who has two daughters, is yet to reveal whether she is expecting a boy or a girl

Minki hasn't let her growing belly get in the way of her being #FashionGoals. From chilling at home to slaying on MC duty, Minki and her growing bump is super cute.

Here are just some of our favourite looks:

THE BUMP MIRROR-SELFIE

For when you look so hot you just need to take a mirror-selfie, bump and all!