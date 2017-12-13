7 times Minki van der Westhuizen's baby bump stole the show
It's still three months until Mzansi finally gets to meet TV personality Minki van der Westhuizen's third child, but the little one has already stolen the show.
Minki announced in September that she was expecting her third child with her husband, Ernst Joubert.
Taking to Instagram she posted a picture of an ultrasound of the baby alongside the caption: “Baby Joubert no 3 - Due March 2018. Super excited. Thank you Jesus . Privileged, can't hide my tummy any longer."
The star, who has two daughters, is yet to reveal whether she is expecting a boy or a girl
Minki hasn't let her growing belly get in the way of her being #FashionGoals. From chilling at home to slaying on MC duty, Minki and her growing bump is super cute.
Here are just some of our favourite looks:
THE BUMP MIRROR-SELFIE
For when you look so hot you just need to take a mirror-selfie, bump and all!
THE 'NEEDED TO GET DRESSED IN HURRY' LOOK
For when you just stepped out the shower and need to dress super fast.
THE 'CHILLING WITH FAMILY' LOOK
For when you relaxing with hubby and want to show off your growing belly.
THE 'DRESS UP FOR THE OCCASION' LOOK
For when you are the master of ceremonies and want to shine.
THE 'TAKING IN THE SCENERY' LOOK
For when you just want to be in nature and want to dress for the occasion.
THE READY TO SLAY THE RED CARPET LOOK
For when you are one of the stars of the show and need to let everyone know you (and baby) have arrived.
