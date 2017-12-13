It was Twitter vs Scoop Makhathini when he 'attacked' Christianity
A tweet from presenter Siyabonga Ngwekazi, popularly known as Scoop Makhathini, sparked a heated debate with Christians on Twitter last night, after he questioned why the religion is against ancestral worship.
The outspoken presenter said he didn't understand how the "creator created the sangoma" and gave him/her the gift, but people were expected not to consult with them.
SO CHRISTIANITY SAYS DON'T WORSHIP ANCESTORS AND DON'T CONSULT SANGOMAS.KODWA THE CREATOR CREATED THE SANGOMA.AND GAVE HIM/HER THE GIFT...HOW SWAY???😧😧😧— siyabonga ngwekazi (@scoopmakhathini) December 12, 2017
While Scoop may have anticipated different opinions to be brought to him, seconds after he posted the tweet his timeline was filled with messages from the Bible in an attempt to make him "see reason".
Deut 18:10 "There shall not be found among you anyone who practices witchcraft, soothsaying, interprets omens, a sorcerer, one who conjures spells, mediums, spiritists, or one who calls up the dead. For all who do these things are an abomination to the Lord"— Tumi Yukii 🎄🎁✨ (@TumiYukii) December 12, 2017
Well Sangomas consult with spirits while God gave us His Holy Spirit to lead us into all truth and reveal things past present and future, any beleiver can through the Spirit know their destiny— Bono (@myPastorB) December 12, 2017
1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils;— VinceZA✌💕 (@RiseOfAppollos) December 12, 2017
However, Scoop did not back down from his point of view. He said that he had the right to choose his religion and revealed that he used to "preach" at church for three years,
Scoop said that he felt like he needed a different path and could not be a part of a religion, which according to him, was "chasing" him away from his roots.
BY THE WAY.FORGOT TO MENTION.I USED TO PREACH.I LED THE STUDENT'S MINISTRY FOR THE CHURCH I BELONGED TO.FOR 3 WHOLE YEARS.I HAD TO CHOOSE A DIFFERENT PATH.CAUSE CHRISTIANITY WAS CHASING ME AWAY FROM MY ROOTS.THE VERSION THAT EXISTS NOW.— siyabonga ngwekazi (@scoopmakhathini) December 12, 2017
YOUR ANCESTORS AND YOUR CULTURE IS NOT LUCIFER.IF IT IS .WE ARE NOT THE SAME BLACKS. https://t.co/Em1DlzKeY2— siyabonga ngwekazi (@scoopmakhathini) December 12, 2017
AMADLOZI ARE NOT SOME SPIRITS IN THE AIR.THEY ARE YOUR FAMILY WHO YOU COME FROM THAT HAVE PASSED ON.GOD CREATED THEM.SO YES.I THINK YOU STAND TO BE CORRECTED.AND THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH THAT. https://t.co/64lj9JqFx4— siyabonga ngwekazi (@scoopmakhathini) December 12, 2017
