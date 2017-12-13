TshisaLIVE

It was Twitter vs Scoop Makhathini when he 'attacked' Christianity

13 December 2017 - 10:52 By TshisaLIVE
Presenter Scoop Makhathini explained why he left Christianity.
Presenter Scoop Makhathini explained why he left Christianity.
Image: Via Twitter/@nomadicshootet

A tweet from presenter Siyabonga Ngwekazi, popularly known as Scoop Makhathini, sparked a heated debate with Christians on Twitter last night, after he questioned why the religion is against ancestral worship.

The outspoken presenter said he didn't understand how the "creator created the sangoma" and gave him/her the gift, but people were expected not to consult with them.

While Scoop may have anticipated different opinions to be brought to him, seconds after he posted the tweet his timeline was filled with messages from the Bible in an attempt to make him "see reason". 

However, Scoop did not back down from his point of view. He said that he had the right to choose his religion and revealed that he used to "preach" at church for three years, 

Scoop said that he felt like he needed a different path and could not be a part of a religion, which according to him, was "chasing" him away from his roots. 

Amanda Black in counselling after being threatened at gunpoint

Musician Amanda Black is seeking trauma counselling after her and her team had a gun pulled on them at the Mapungubwe Music Festival in Limpopo over ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Actress Tessa Twala on being labelled a yellow bone

Being treated differently because she is light skinned isn't something that actress, Tessa Twala views as a privilege or takes lightly. 
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Mpho Sebeng: We are tired of seeing Americans playing our iconic figures

Like many other South African actors,  Mpho Sebeng has strong views about  international actors telling South African stories because he believes ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Back by popular demand! - Fans inspire Revolution comeback

Award-winning house duo Revolution had been working on several side projects in both music and TV production when fans came calling, looking for a ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Why Zimkhitha Nyoka doesn't mind always playing a teenager on TV

Actress Zimkhitha Nyoka has starred in several local TV productions from Mutual Friends to Isithembiso, but always played the role of a teenager or ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH: Mam' Winnie surprises the People's Bae at graduation party TshisaLIVE
  2. I would not have left Metro FM like Bonang did, says Somizi TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why Cassper blocked DJ Maphorisa after Twitter 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad strips naked for some of her most daring snaps yet! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Why would you ask the bride for a chair?' - Twitter asks OPW guest TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X