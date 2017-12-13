SNAPS: Inside little Thingo's cute photoshoot
13 December 2017 - 13:35
It seems like Kelly Khumalo's little girl, Thingo has aspirations to be a model when she grows up.
So her proud mama decided to let her start practicing with an impromptu photoshoot.
And Thingo nailed it.
This little girl has got swag and definitely knows her angles. Cute!
