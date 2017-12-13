Twitter left shook after Utatakho guy's bad luck 'killed' his sangoma
After losing multiple jobs, being involved in three car accidents and his sangoma died, Siboniso concluded that having the wrong surname was the reason for his bad luck and asked Utatakho to intervene.
Twitter sympathised with everything Siboniso went through, despite their "disbelief" that the series of misfortunate events were caused by using the wrong surname.
Concerned memes flooded the social media platform as Siboniso explained the attempts he made to remove the "bad omen" from his life.
When Siboniso revealed that his sangoma died shortly after he approached him for help, Twitter lost their minds.
Siboniso, with the help of his mother who was honest about her relationships around the time of his conception, had a happy ending when he found his biological father.
Twitter was happy that at least he will bid his bad luck farewell.
Watch out Nimrod, the way this guy has bad luck, the car might have an accident and DNA results will burn on results day. Even the Sangoma didn’t survive. #Utatakho @utatakhoSA pic.twitter.com/76t6XzJG2G— sJ (@sindijl) December 12, 2017
Bad luck and surnames on #Utatakho. 😏🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/PhyZZuHfVC— Mangie M (@mmalisebo24) December 12, 2017
“Bad luck follows me”. Clinical Psychologist 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼#utatakho pic.twitter.com/8t09h9c86D— Nangamso Zibele (@fabulositiiii) December 12, 2017
Siboniso would get a job in the morning and then get fired in the afternoon. That's painful😭 #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/lEsIAncnyV— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) December 12, 2017
#utatakho moss if still bab mbatha is dady it means the problem is not the surname... guys badluck is very deep pic.twitter.com/Gr5W9dkI0b— I Am AnaZi... (@Owa_Mabaso) December 12, 2017
#Utatakho when even the Sangoma with the answers dies... pic.twitter.com/Z5IeT3qsqb— vumile yoliswa (@vumiley) December 12, 2017
The walking bad luck just said to Nimrod ngiyabonga kakhulu #Utatakho 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AAj5z2OR6G— #TheVibe (@DeJay_Sweetment) December 12, 2017
Now that Siboniso knows his real surname, he can't blame bad luck anymore for whatever life throws at him #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/mokBLpw9oU— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) December 12, 2017
If not knowing your father or using his surname = bad luck then what bt all the successful people who don't know their Fathers #utatakho pic.twitter.com/X3YFJYvwv8— Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) December 12, 2017
When Nimrod asked if the possible father's could only come from the Sithole's or Mbatha's...umama scratched the back of her ear ...now I'm worried 😂😂😂😂😂 #utatakho pic.twitter.com/f0r5CD3qNi— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) December 12, 2017
#utatakho So he believes that his bad luck began when he got his ID with the Sithole surname👀🙉 an ID! pic.twitter.com/aoG2CcvQxm— Thabang🔍 (@TBone7559) December 12, 2017
There isn't a show in TV that stresses me out more than #utatakho pic.twitter.com/k21aMVrqgi— Mother of Dragons (@_nkemelo_23) December 12, 2017
