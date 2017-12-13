TshisaLIVE

Twitter left shook after Utatakho guy's bad luck 'killed' his sangoma

13 December 2017 - 10:08 By TshisaLIVE
Siboniso was tired of all the bad luck he had endured due to 'bearing the wrong surname'.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

After losing multiple jobs, being involved in three car accidents and his sangoma died, Siboniso concluded that having the wrong surname was the reason for his bad luck and asked Utatakho to intervene.

Twitter sympathised with everything Siboniso went through, despite their "disbelief" that the series of misfortunate events were caused by using the wrong surname. 

Concerned memes flooded the social media platform as Siboniso explained the attempts he made to remove the "bad omen" from his life. 

When Siboniso revealed that his sangoma died shortly after he approached him for help, Twitter lost their minds. 

Siboniso, with the help of his mother who was honest about her relationships around the time of his conception, had a happy ending when he found his biological father.

Twitter was happy that at least he will bid his bad luck farewell.

