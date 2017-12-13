TshisaLIVE

YOH! Cheating Nyan'Nyan contestant discovers girlfriend also cheated

13 December 2017 - 10:15 By TshisaLIVE
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana watched as two contestants confessed to each other that they had been cheating.
Fans of popular reality show Nyan'Nyan were given a little more than they bargained for on Tuesday when a contestant confessed to have cheated on his girlfriend, Thembi only to discover that she had done the same. 

Vuyani brought his girlfriend to the show to confess that he had cheated on her and fathered a child out of their relationship. 

However, Vuyani and viewers were shocked when Thembi responded by revealing that she too had cheated.

Vuyani was upset by the revelation and was clearly hurt as the show continued and host Luyanda Potwana questioned the woman.

After getting over the shock, Twitter fans took to Twitter to drag Vuyani through hilarious jokes and memes asking why he was acting hurt when he had also cheated.

They also shaded Vuyani's excuse that alcohol had been in a factor in many of his bad decisions.

