YOH! Cheating Nyan'Nyan contestant discovers girlfriend also cheated
Fans of popular reality show Nyan'Nyan were given a little more than they bargained for on Tuesday when a contestant confessed to have cheated on his girlfriend, Thembi only to discover that she had done the same.
Vuyani brought his girlfriend to the show to confess that he had cheated on her and fathered a child out of their relationship.
However, Vuyani and viewers were shocked when Thembi responded by revealing that she too had cheated.
Vuyani was upset by the revelation and was clearly hurt as the show continued and host Luyanda Potwana questioned the woman.
After getting over the shock, Twitter fans took to Twitter to drag Vuyani through hilarious jokes and memes asking why he was acting hurt when he had also cheated.
She's cheating too? Wow he didn't see that coming #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/Qdl1uu47zR— ♥ Bianca Love ♡ (@BiancaMegan22) December 12, 2017
#NyanNyan when you think you're the only one cheating kant unyile pic.twitter.com/niIkUg2bqM— S.N.E🔥 (@SinethembaMath2) December 12, 2017
#nyannyan They Both Cheating On Each Other And They Both Confess On T.V😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2SasA4r3D9— 7th Of July🌸 (@TeddybearNgcobo) December 12, 2017
#nyannyan tonight's episode in a song: "whose fooling who, are you fooling me, or am I fooling you?" pic.twitter.com/BuohHuyduR— Athi (@AthiBakana21) December 12, 2017
Vuyani after finding out Thembi's confession #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/t0pgPRiinH— Motho Wa Modimo (@Lebzito8) December 12, 2017
So this guy cheats on his girlfriend even has a child with the side chick but when he finds out that his girlfriend is also cheating on him, he is hurt🙄 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/6eG4oHq5Xs— Zamore (@JustZamore) December 12, 2017
#NyanNyan The score is 1 - 1.....you cheat I cheat pic.twitter.com/e7HxlqqgBL— Pastor Sbu (@VanDerZakhe) December 12, 2017
#NyanNyan praying for vuyane pic.twitter.com/oTb7iIq2mF— Sbusiso siso (@sbusiso_siso) December 12, 2017
They also shaded Vuyani's excuse that alcohol had been in a factor in many of his bad decisions.
Vuyani -a new name for a person who finishes two cases of Beers.. #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/3eTkjHDA0S— Leeyah (@BlackBerbie25) December 12, 2017
😩😩😩 vuyani can drink 2 cases of alcohol alone while some of you hold empty Savanna dark the whole night at the club acting like they is alcohol inside but dololo alcohol #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/11zRdtAVib— Andile khumalo (@Djandy_kay) December 12, 2017
#NyanNyan Beer 🍺 and Vuyani....same whatsapp group pic.twitter.com/c2a2CUIElj— Pastor Sbu (@VanDerZakhe) December 12, 2017
😨😨😦😦😦😦2 cases in one night!!!!???? Beer in the morning too. All because of stress and the stress you caused! #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/zeXu2Uqhhc— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) December 12, 2017
This guy needs to grow up and stop blaming alcohol for his stupid decisions #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/hsH4uBNorA— Zamore (@JustZamore) December 12, 2017
