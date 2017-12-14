A TV return for Mapaseka Mokwele?

Former SABC 2 Motswako host Mapaseka Mokwele has been off screens for some time now, but revealed that she would love to return to TV to host an honest relationship-focused talk show.

Speaking to Tumi Morake on WTF With Tumi this week, the Kaya FM radio presenter said that she was enjoying her stint on radio, but harboured hopes of doing something similar on TV in the future.

Responding to Tumi, who said she doesn't watch much TV anymore, Mapaseka suggested that it was because there wasn't a lot quality relationship talk shows.

"I think that now, for me, we don't have that type of talk and that is what I would like to do. My radio show on TV."

Mapaseka has become one of the most recognised personalities in the media industry with her frank discussions on topics on relationships and sex.

Away from the mic, Mapaseka is married to her Kaya FM colleague Thabo "T-Bose" Mokwele.

Opening up about their relationship to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk earlier this year, Mapaseka joked that she would send him cute or naughty messages while he was on-air.

"That is what makes it fun. He goes on air laughing and nobody knows why he is laughing."