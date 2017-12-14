TshisaLIVE

A TV return for Mapaseka Mokwele?

14 December 2017 - 12:09 By TshisaLIVE
Mapaseka Mokwele would love to host a TV show.
Mapaseka Mokwele would love to host a TV show.
Image: Via Mapaseka's Instagram

Former SABC 2 Motswako host Mapaseka Mokwele has been off screens for some time now, but revealed that she would love to return to TV to host an honest relationship-focused talk show.

Speaking to Tumi Morake on WTF With Tumi this week, the Kaya FM radio presenter said that she was enjoying her stint on radio, but harboured hopes of doing something similar on TV in the future.

Responding to Tumi, who said she doesn't watch much TV anymore, Mapaseka suggested that it was because there wasn't a lot quality relationship talk shows.

"I think that now, for me, we don't have that type of talk and that is what I would like to do. My radio show on TV."

Mapaseka has become one of the most recognised personalities in the media industry with her frank discussions on topics on relationships and sex.

Away from the mic, Mapaseka is married to her Kaya FM colleague Thabo "T-Bose" Mokwele. 

Opening up about their relationship to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk earlier this year, Mapaseka joked that she would send him cute or naughty messages while he was on-air.

"That is what makes it fun. He goes on air laughing and nobody knows why he is laughing."

Bonang, Zodwa & Emtee shaded in hilarious #BlackTwitterAwards2017

While most of us were following the SA Hip-Hop Awards or partying it up at Christmas parties, the #BlackTwitterAwards2017 were being held on the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Cassper dominates at the 2017 SA Hip-Hop Awards

Rapper Cassper Nyovest once again reigned supreme at the SA Hip-Hop Awards on Wednesday night with six more awards.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH: Cassper calls out Stogie T as 'beef' escalates

The feud between Cassper Nyovest and Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane reached new levels on Wednesday when the Doc Shebeleza rapper called out his rival ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Cassper Nyovest continues to 'mock' his haters

While rapper Cassper Nyovest went on a "mocking" spree aimed at DJ Maphorisa, who questioned his '10 million records sold' claims, on Twitter last ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Oskido to intervene in Cassper and DJ Maphorisa 'beef'

Music veteran and mogul DJ Oskido is set to play the role of peacemaker after he asked DJ Maphorisa to meet with him over comments the star had made ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH: Mam' Winnie surprises the People's Bae at graduation party TshisaLIVE
  2. Oskido to intervene in Cassper and DJ Maphorisa 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  3. Sophie Ndaba marries businessman in 'secret' Italian wedding - reports TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I was waiting for an apology'- How Emtee & Cassper settled their 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  5. Sihle Ndaba on Uzalo axing: I'm going to miss telling Smangele's story TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X