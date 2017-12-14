Bonang, Zodwa & Emtee shaded in hilarious #BlackTwitterAwards2017
While most of us were following the SA Hip-Hop Awards or partying it up at Christmas parties, the #BlackTwitterAwards2017 were being held on the social media site. And it was brutal!
The brainchild of radio DJ Spitch Nzawumbi and TV producer Portia Gumede, the awards were a cheeky attempt at recapping Black Twitter's finest moments of 2017.
In true Black Twitter fashion, the awards were filled with more shade than a forest, with some of Mzansi's biggest celebs being crowned for their "achievements"
Twitter users were rolling on the floor when a disastrous red carpet led to a ceremony where Bonang walked away with the Best Twitter Book in English Award and Sizwe Dhlomo the award for best profile picture (for not changing it in years).
Here were some of the highlights and awards from the night.
#BlackTwitterAwards2017 good evening everybody all the way from USA , Destiny's Child is in the building #Reunion 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zGxepvKFSQ— Pablo (@chrisreymond89) December 13, 2017
Your girl B and LKG in the building we are honored to have them #BlackTwitterAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/VayhoGPNlA— 🇿🇦A45_C63 (@A45_C63) December 13, 2017
Guess who just made it to the red carpet @wabantu_zodwa and she's carrying Vaseline.— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) December 13, 2017
Me: What about this Vaseline?
Zodwa: Angazi. I felt like saying it. Better than saying Boerewors 😂#BlackTwitterAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/efaHtJ5oh3
Ladies and Gentleman, Twitter was not just about hashtags this year, we also had books that made headlines for best grama and other things like that...😀— Spitch Nzawumbi🇿🇦 (@SpitchNzawumbi) December 13, 2017
Your best Twitter Book in English goes to.... pic.twitter.com/FwGHGmK8Y2
Ladies and Gents, how can we forget our popular phrases this year. From exciting, shocking, sensational and plain annoying. The most annoying phrase award goes to “Tholukuthi”. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. Congratulations!!!🎈🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/yaG1g19AwW— Spitch Nzawumbi🇿🇦 (@SpitchNzawumbi) December 13, 2017
Brand of the Year 2017, goes to..... Vaseline (Zodwa Wabantu) video. @Zodwa_Wabantu 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Congratulations!!!🎉🎈🎊🍾 pic.twitter.com/ilbYpHyrvh— Spitch Nzawumbi🇿🇦 (@SpitchNzawumbi) December 13, 2017
Speaking of jaw dropping moments. The award for most Indecent Exposure award goes to....@EmteeSA . Congratulations!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🎊🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/bfiK3yXZEw— Spitch Nzawumbi🇿🇦 (@SpitchNzawumbi) December 13, 2017
Now we all know Avis are a big thing on Twitter. Believe it or not, the Avi of the Year goes to.... @SizweDhlomo . Congratulations Sizwe!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wcLUqh4qkA— Spitch Nzawumbi🇿🇦 (@SpitchNzawumbi) December 13, 2017
Despite being the target of abuse all year from trolls, there was also love for rapper Cassper Nyovest and plus-sized model Thickleeyonce.
Then there were moments that left our jaws on the floor. In the history of Twitter drags & shaming, we don’t know of anyone who managed to rise above like her this year. The “Look At God” aka “What You Gonna Say Now” Award goes to @ThickLeeyonce . 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Congratulations pic.twitter.com/yWYhnBQpPM— Spitch Nzawumbi🇿🇦 (@SpitchNzawumbi) December 13, 2017
Ladies & Gentleman The Black Excellence Award 2017 goes to none other than Mufasa @CassperNyovest 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🎉🎊🎉🍾🎈 pic.twitter.com/bXkm9Fc0JD— Spitch Nzawumbi🇿🇦 (@SpitchNzawumbi) December 13, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE