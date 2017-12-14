TshisaLIVE

Bonang, Zodwa & Emtee shaded in hilarious #BlackTwitterAwards2017

14 December 2017 - 09:28 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba 'won big' at last night's #BlackTwitterAwards2017.
Image: Via Instagram

While most of us were following the SA Hip-Hop Awards or partying it up at Christmas parties, the #BlackTwitterAwards2017 were being held on the social media site. And it was brutal! 

The brainchild of radio DJ Spitch Nzawumbi and TV producer Portia Gumede, the awards were a cheeky attempt at recapping Black Twitter's finest moments of 2017.

In true Black Twitter fashion, the awards were filled with more shade than a forest, with some of Mzansi's biggest celebs being crowned for their "achievements"

Twitter users were rolling on the floor when a disastrous red carpet led to a ceremony where Bonang walked away with the Best Twitter Book in English Award and Sizwe Dhlomo the award for best profile picture (for not changing it in years).

Here were some of the highlights and awards from the night.

Despite being the target of abuse all year from trolls, there was also love for rapper Cassper Nyovest and plus-sized model Thickleeyonce.

