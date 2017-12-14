'I was feeling stagnant' - Wanda Baloyi reinvents herself as a DJ

"I didn't just wake up and become a DJ. It took me about a year for me to decide that this is what I wanted to do. I had to take classes and learn to DJ. As an artist I believe there is no limitations. There are layers to me that I haven't explored and I don't want to limit myself. It was inspired by my work with Louie Vega. Queen Choco was born out of me feeling stagnant with Wanda and wanting to do something different."

She said that Queen Choco, named after her dark "chocolate" complexion, was more than just her DJing and she wanted to create an entertainer that was multi-layered.

"Queen Choco is not just a DJ, she gives you a show. It is a whole production with singing, dancers, percussion and bass. It is not just me behind the decks, because there is nothing new there. I wanted to carve out something unique and not done before."

The star teamed up with DJ Cleo to record her debut single under her new alias entitled Vamos Acordar, which is Portuguese for "let’s wake up”.

"I have worked with different producers but teamed up with DJ Cleo because I know that he has that secret ingredient. He has that secret ingredient because he makes music for the people and that is what Queen Choco is about."

The star first shot to fame as a member of the 90's all-girl group Ghetto Luv and later launched a solo jazz career.

Despite her new direction, Wanda said that she was not leaving her jazz career behind and was planning to work on that side of her talents next year.

"I will be working on a Wanda project next year. Wanda and Queen Choco are two completely different performers."