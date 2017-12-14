Riky Rick slams Stogie T for 'claiming' other artists' success

Just hours after Cassper Nyovest lambasted Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane at the SA Hip-Hop Awards, Riky Rick took to Twitter to claim that Tumi had no right to "claim" he had a hand in his or Cassper's successful careers.

During the award ceremony on Wednesday, Tumi suggested that he mentored Cassper, Riky and several others.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker hit back at this in a series of tweets on Thursday, telling the veteran to " stop trying to claim n*ggas success"