Riky Rick slams Stogie T for 'claiming' other artists' success

14 December 2017 - 14:01 By TshisaLIVE
Riky Rick has shared some his reasons on why Tumi Molekane has no right to claim involvement in other rapper's success.
Image: Via Riky Rick/Twitter

Just hours after Cassper Nyovest lambasted Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane at the SA Hip-Hop Awards, Riky Rick took to Twitter to claim that Tumi had no right to "claim" he had a hand in his or Cassper's successful careers.

During the award ceremony on Wednesday, Tumi suggested that he mentored Cassper, Riky and several others. 

The Boss Zonke hitmaker hit back at this in a series of tweets on Thursday, telling the veteran to " stop trying to claim n*ggas success"

Riky claimed that while signed to Tumi's record label, he was told by the veteran that his single Boss Zonke was "wack", only for him to leave the label and the song to go on to be a chart-topper

Cassper had earlier responded to Tumi's suggestion, telling fans at the SA Hip-Hop Awards that the veteran played no part in his career. 

"Before I go, Tumi ain't done sh*t for me, bro" he said during an acceptance speech.

He later took to Twitter to claim that he meant every word of his diss.

