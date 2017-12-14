Riky Rick slams Stogie T for 'claiming' other artists' success
Just hours after Cassper Nyovest lambasted Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane at the SA Hip-Hop Awards, Riky Rick took to Twitter to claim that Tumi had no right to "claim" he had a hand in his or Cassper's successful careers.
During the award ceremony on Wednesday, Tumi suggested that he mentored Cassper, Riky and several others.
The Boss Zonke hitmaker hit back at this in a series of tweets on Thursday, telling the veteran to " stop trying to claim n*ggas success"
I got respect for Tumi BUT honestly he needs to stop tryna claim niggaz success... I paid alot money to get out of the motif contract. He should have left it there instead of tryna bring it up in every track he puts out... let it go.— #StayShiningEP (@rikyrickworld) December 14, 2017
Riky claimed that while signed to Tumi's record label, he was told by the veteran that his single Boss Zonke was "wack", only for him to leave the label and the song to go on to be a chart-topper
Let me tell you what happened. I wanted to release Boss Zonke and tumi said the track is wack and he didnt want to be part of it. I said shap. Paid him coins to get off the label. Put out Boss Zonke. Became a classic. Family values went platinum. The rest is history.— #StayShiningEP (@rikyrickworld) December 14, 2017
He's probaly gonna go write more bars for his fans to be happy But this is the last time mention the guy. I would to stick around and entertain this BS but my life is actually in a good place. We making coins. We putting youngers on. Anything negative can take a backseat. ✌🏾— #StayShiningEP (@rikyrickworld) December 14, 2017
Cassper had earlier responded to Tumi's suggestion, telling fans at the SA Hip-Hop Awards that the veteran played no part in his career.
"Before I go, Tumi ain't done sh*t for me, bro" he said during an acceptance speech.
He later took to Twitter to claim that he meant every word of his diss.
I meant EVERY! SINGLE! WORD! I was assisted by a lot of OG’s like HHP, MO Molemi, THASMAN, Tumelo Mashokwe, Lucky Motsumi and a lot more and I show them love and respect all the time cause I’ll never ever forget how they assisted me. Tumi Doe? Wa Painelwa. https://t.co/sN7bGDkZHd— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 14, 2017
