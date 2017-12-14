Skolopad claims 'slut tweet' was a typo
Skolopad's fans found themselves confused after the 32-year-old tweeted that when she grew up she wanted to be a "slut," but the entertainer insists it was not what she meant to write and has shifted the blame to autocorrect.
Skolopad told TshisaLIVE she never meant to type slut, but instead wanted to tell her fans she wanted to be a slayer.
"Eish, I don't even know what that word means. I wanted to type slay. As in, when I grow up, I want to be a slay queen. Like, why would I write that? I know I'm crazy but no guys,, I really wanted to write slay then my phone just decided to write slut."
While we're not sure how autocorrect changed slay to slut, Skolopad said she saw the error and decided to leave it on Twitter because it was already getting attention.
"By the time I saw the slut word, people were just retweeting it and I just tweeted to explain what I meant to say and to tell them to stop retweeting that first tweet. I mean, why would I say I want to be a slut? It was technology that messed with me."
@queenskolopad @ChefDee_Masipa guys stop retweeting this ningibangela amehlo ✋✋✋hooo— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) December 14, 2017
Most, like us, don't really buy her explanation.
I see what you did there, wanna trend neh! pic.twitter.com/WiuTFRDNNs— Kenneth Sehlabi (@Kenneth_Sehlabi) December 14, 2017
