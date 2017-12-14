TshisaLIVE

Skolopad claims 'slut tweet' was a typo

14 December 2017 - 12:40 By TshisaLIVE
Skolopad said autocorrect is to blame.
Skolopad said autocorrect is to blame.
Image: Via Instagram

Skolopad's fans found themselves confused after the 32-year-old tweeted that when she grew up she wanted to be a "slut," but the entertainer insists it was not what she meant to write and has shifted the blame to autocorrect.

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE she never meant to type slut, but instead wanted to tell her fans she wanted to be a slayer.

"Eish, I don't even  know what that word means. I wanted to type slay. As in, when I grow up, I want to be a slay queen. Like, why would I write that? I know I'm crazy but no guys,, I really wanted to write slay then my phone just decided to write slut."

While we're not sure how autocorrect changed slay to slut, Skolopad said she saw the error and decided to leave it on Twitter because it was already getting attention.

"By the time I saw the slut word, people were just retweeting it and I just tweeted to explain what I meant to say and to tell them to stop retweeting that first tweet. I mean, why would I say I want to be a slut? It was technology that messed with me."

Most, like us, don't really buy her explanation.

David Tlale on The Intern fiasco: 'Kuena is not a legal worker yet'

Just a week after reports surfaced that The Intern winner Kuena Moshoeshoe was yet to receive her prizes almost two months after scooping the title, ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Zim is totes obsessed with Zodwa

Even though Zodwa Wabantu is currently avoiding Zimbabwe like the plague, she has made a massive impact on fans there, which earned her a spot on the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

IN MEMES: Papa Penny stops a helicopter ride to pee

It's no secret that Papa Penny often serves life goals, but last night's episode proved that  his steez was on a different level after he revealed ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Confirmed: Enhle Mbali is leaving Broken Vows

Just a few months after actress Enhle Mbali captured our hearts as Azania on telenova Broken Vows, she has announced her exit from the show. In a ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Tholukuthi Hey's Killer Kau on being financially responsible

Despite being catapulted to instant success and having more money to his name, Killer Kau has shared with TshisaLIVE that he won't let fame get to ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH: Mam' Winnie surprises the People's Bae at graduation party TshisaLIVE
  2. Oskido to intervene in Cassper and DJ Maphorisa 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  3. Sophie Ndaba marries businessman in 'secret' Italian wedding - reports TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I was waiting for an apology'- How Emtee & Cassper settled their 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  5. Sihle Ndaba on Uzalo axing: I'm going to miss telling Smangele's story TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X