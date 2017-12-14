WATCH: Cassper calls out Stogie T as 'beef' escalates

The feud between Cassper Nyovest and Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane reached new levels on Wednesday when the Doc Shebeleza rapper called out his rival during an acceptance speech at the SA Hip-Hop Awards.

During the award ceremony Tumi suggested that he mentored Cassper, however the Tito Mboweni rapper did not take the claims lightly.

During his Best Album Award speech Cassper set the record straight saying Tumi played no part in his career.

"Before I go, Tumi ain't done sh*t for me, bro"