WATCH: Cassper calls out Stogie T as 'beef' escalates

14 December 2017 - 10:38 By Kyle Zeeman
Tumi Molekane and Cassper have been involved in a feud for much of 2017.
Image: Via Tumi's Instagram

The feud between Cassper Nyovest and Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane reached new levels on Wednesday when the Doc Shebeleza rapper called out his rival during an acceptance speech at the SA Hip-Hop Awards.

During the award ceremony Tumi suggested that he mentored Cassper, however the Tito Mboweni rapper did not take the claims lightly. 

During his Best Album Award speech Cassper set the record straight saying Tumi played no part in his career. 

"Before I go, Tumi ain't done sh*t for me, bro"

In case anyone doubted his intentions, Cassper took to Twitter on Friday morning to declare that he meant every word of this diss.

Tumi was also booed by the audience at the awards and addressed the night's incidents in a tweet.

Cassper and Tumi's beef stems from as far back at 2013 when the young rapper reached out to Tumi to help "sign" him, only for Tumi to seemingly ignore his request.

Tumi reignited their feud earlier this year when he apparently told V-Entertainment that he thought Cassper's latest album was "wack".

He also seemed to take shots at Cassper in a BET freestyle in October, declaring:  “I know they fill stadiums but lyrically they couldn’t fill Ginger Trills palladiums”.

