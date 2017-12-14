Zim is totes obsessed with Zodwa

Even though Zodwa Wabantu is currently avoiding Zimbabwe like the plague, she has made a massive impact on fans there, which earned her a spot on the country's top 10 most searched list for 2017.

Google's most searched terms and personalities lists were recently released with Zodwa featuring at number five on the most searched personalities list and number seven on the overall searched list in Zimbabwe.

The star was only beaten out by politicians and military leaders Constantino Chiwenga, Robert Mugabe, Grace Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The term "Zodwa Wabantu" reached its peak popularity in September after the star was banned from performing in the country. However, she still managed to dominate searches after the ordeal with requests for pictures and videos of the star.

Her name was the most searched term in the country for three months, even beating out president Robert Mugabe.

Zodwa was barred from making a scheduled appearance at the Harare International Carnival after a complaint was laid by local actress Anne Nhira. Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe then commented about her during a rally, scolding her for not wearing underwear.

After the star failed to show for a three-city tour in the country two months later, Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she would only perform in Zimbabwe once she had the letter from Mugabe assuring her safety in the country.

Even after Mugabe's resignation in November, the star still refused to travel to Zimbabwe.