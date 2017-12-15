From Cass's bestie to gown master! Carpo gets his first radio gig

Mzansi was first introduced to Cassper Nyovest's best friend Carpo after the rapper shot to fame in 2013, now Cassper's crazy sidekick is blazing his own trail with his debut radio show to start in 2018.

As Cassper captured the countries attention with hits like Gusheshe and Doc Shebeleza it was hard to miss his quirky best friend who seemed to be joined to his hip. Even when Cassper started his Family Tree record label, he made sure his childhood friend was an important part of the company.

But Carpo was not content with just accompanying his bestie to events and interviews, or working quietly in the background. So, with the encouragement of Cassper, Carpo started carving out his own music and entertainment career.

Teaming up with comedian Tol Ass Mo, Carpo launched the group Hype Gang in February 2016. It was a short-lived venture, as busy schedules soon led to the duo having to put the group on ice.

It wasn't long before Carpo reinvented himself as "Sugar Daddy Papa Action", a Hugh Hefner-type character who was always surrounded by women in the club and never left home without his gown.

He even bragged to TshisaLIVE that he was heading to America after Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium show to party with Jay-Z.