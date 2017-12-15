TshisaLIVE

Here's your chance to play at the Sfiso Ncwane concert

15 December 2017 - 10:07 By TshisaLIVE
Sfiso Ncwane's widow, Ayanda, wants aspiring artists to join the Gospel All Stars line-up.
A year after his death, Sfiso Ncwane's widow, Ayanda, wants to keep her husband's legacy alive by continuing his Annual Gospel All Stars concert, and has called on aspiring musicians to help her make it happen.

Ayanda announced this week that she was looking for 10 gospel artists or groups to join the lineup for the New Year's eve show and will be holding auditions in the run up to the concert. She stressed that she was only looking for "developing artists".

"We would like to give those very well deserving developing gospel artists a chance to (perform on ) our platform, (the) Annual Gospel All Stars. As Ncwane Communications we invite only artists who are at the development stage to come and audition to be featured on our Gospel All Star line-up."

Sfiso's legacy will also be felt in the auditions with performers required to perform one of four songs made popular by the late gospel star.

Remembering her husband in a touching tribute last week, Ayanda shared how she cried herself to sleep almost every night and prayed God would bring him back. 

"But sadly on the 5th I witnessed the most painful and brutal experience in my entire life. God decided to take you away from us, I can lie in front of the world and walk with bravery, smile with a bruised spirit, walk with silent screams, but the fact still stands I weep deeply almost every night and beg God to return you to me. I can't get used to your absence!" she said.

Sfiso died in a Johannesburg hospital in December 5 2016 after complications from kidney failure.

