'It's a d**k fest' - Nomuzi doesn't really care about the SA hip-hop beef

Hip-hop fans were gripped by a heated feud between Cassper Nyovest and Stogie T at the SA Hip-Hop Awards this week, but rapper and TV personality Nomuzi Mabena said she couldn't care less about the drama and felt the awards were "a bit of a d*ck fest".

Cassper and Stogie's long-standing "beef" escalated on Wednesday when Cassper took to the award's stage to respond to Stogie's suggestion that he had contributed to Cassper's success. In an acceptance speech, Cassper told fans: "Before I go, Tumi ain't done sh*t for me, bro".

While the speech made headlines across the country, Nomuzi told Metro FM's DJ Fresh that the only part of the ceremony that excited her was Rouge winning an award for Best Female artist.

"About the other stuff, I actually thought about it and the truth of the matter is...I don't care. But in terms of entertainment and what is happening, it is dope to see hip-hop growing. For some reason, especially in hip-hop, when it is controversial it is dope."

She went on to label it a "d**k fest" and claimed that artists should stay in their lanes.

"For me, I am not about the violence and people bashing. If you are doing well by yourself, leave other people alone. But I don't care. It's a bit of a d*ck fest for me, I was just about Rouge (at the awards)."

Nomuzi had previously been rumoured to have beef with fellow female rapper Nadia Nakai after Nadia allegedly accused Nomuzi of not writing her own lyrics, something both women have denied.

"I have never ever said to anyone that I felt Nomuzi doesn’t write her own rhymes. I never said that. She got backlash for that and so have I. People say that I don’t write my own rhymes. So, I would never say that about her,” Nadia told Slikour late last year.