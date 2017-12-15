TshisaLIVE

Kwesta gives a shout out to Stogie T amid heated 'beef'

15 December 2017 - 09:11 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Kwesta is clearly all about good vibes.
Rapper Kwesta is clearly all about good vibes.
Image: Via Instagram

While there's enough beef to go around in the hip-hop fraternity to last a lifetime, Kwesta has always been about comradery and gave Stogie T a pat on the shoulder after he was slammed by both Cassper and Riky Rick for claiming to have a hand in their success.

Although Kwesta has made it clear that hip-hop is competitive for him, he showed love to Stogie for his contribution to musuc.

He thanked the rapper for his "devotion to the craft" and said Stogie was one of the people who contributed to his success.

Stogie was booed off stage at the SA Hip-Hop Awards ceremony on Wednesday and was later called out by Cassper Nyovest in his speech. This after Stogie suggested that he mentored Cassper, Riky and several others during the award ceremony.

Cassper responded to claim, telling fans at the SA Hip-Hop Awards that the veteran played no part in his career. 

"Before I go, Tumi ain't done sh*t for me, bro" he said during an acceptance speech.

Riky also later hit back at Stogie in a series of tweets on Thursday, telling the veteran to "stop trying to claim n*ggas success."

Kwesta, who won the Best Song of the year and Best Digital sales award, has had a great year. He told TshisaLIVE  that he makes an effort to get along with fellow rappers and he doesn't compromise when it comes to delivering.

"Hip-hop is a competitive sport. As much as there is camaraderie and everyone might get along, when we do music, there's always that competitive edge. It's like soccer, all the players usually get along, but on the field, we are all playing to win and winning feels great."

Kwesta seems to have managed to steer clear of beef this year.

WATCH: Here's who would be DJ Black Coffee's deputy if he was president

World renowned musician, DJ Black Coffee has admitted that he is living his dream, but still has many things to achieve. 
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Riky Rick slams Stogie T for 'claiming' other artists' success

Just hours after Cassper Nyovest lambasted Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane at the SA Hip-Hop Awards, Riky Rick took to Twitter to claim that Tumi had no ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

SNAPS: Here's what happened when Somizi crowd surfed...

It's no secret that Somizi Mhlongo is a risk taker of note and lives life on the edge. 
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Skolopad claims 'slut tweet' was a typo

Early Thursday morning, Skolopad's fans found themselves confused after the 32-year-old tweeted that when she grew up she wanted to be a "slut" but ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

A TV return for Mapaseka Mokwele?

Former SABC 2 Motswako host Mapaseka Mokwele has been off screens for some time now but revealed that she would love to return to screens to host an ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest continues to 'mock' his haters TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Cassper calls out Stogie T as 'beef' escalates TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together TshisaLIVE
  4. Sihle Ndaba on Uzalo axing: I'm going to miss telling Smangele's story TshisaLIVE
  5. It was Twitter vs Scoop Makhathini when he 'attacked' Christianity TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X