Kwesta gives a shout out to Stogie T amid heated 'beef'
While there's enough beef to go around in the hip-hop fraternity to last a lifetime, Kwesta has always been about comradery and gave Stogie T a pat on the shoulder after he was slammed by both Cassper and Riky Rick for claiming to have a hand in their success.
Although Kwesta has made it clear that hip-hop is competitive for him, he showed love to Stogie for his contribution to musuc.
He thanked the rapper for his "devotion to the craft" and said Stogie was one of the people who contributed to his success.
Thank you for your decades of devotion to the craft & culture.#OnGod one of the pioneers that made my success & SA Hip Hop possible. You sacrificed it all so I’d never have to work a day in my life & still put food on the table. Thanks to your generation #HipHopSavedMyLife!✊🏾 https://t.co/gTEQkoIMG9— #Spirit!✊🏾 K1🐐 (@KwestaDaKAR) December 14, 2017
Stogie was booed off stage at the SA Hip-Hop Awards ceremony on Wednesday and was later called out by Cassper Nyovest in his speech. This after Stogie suggested that he mentored Cassper, Riky and several others during the award ceremony.
Cassper responded to claim, telling fans at the SA Hip-Hop Awards that the veteran played no part in his career.
"Before I go, Tumi ain't done sh*t for me, bro" he said during an acceptance speech.
I meant EVERY! SINGLE! WORD! I was assisted by a lot of OG’s like HHP, MO Molemi, THASMAN, Tumelo Mashokwe, Lucky Motsumi and a lot more and I show them love and respect all the time cause I’ll never ever forget how they assisted me. Tumi Doe? Wa Painelwa. https://t.co/sN7bGDkZHd— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 14, 2017
Riky also later hit back at Stogie in a series of tweets on Thursday, telling the veteran to "stop trying to claim n*ggas success."
I got respect for Tumi BUT honestly he needs to stop tryna claim niggaz success... I paid alot money to get out of the motif contract. He should have left it there instead of tryna bring it up in every track he puts out... let it go.— #StayShiningEP (@rikyrickworld) December 14, 2017
Kwesta, who won the Best Song of the year and Best Digital sales award, has had a great year. He told TshisaLIVE that he makes an effort to get along with fellow rappers and he doesn't compromise when it comes to delivering.
"Hip-hop is a competitive sport. As much as there is camaraderie and everyone might get along, when we do music, there's always that competitive edge. It's like soccer, all the players usually get along, but on the field, we are all playing to win and winning feels great."
Kwesta seems to have managed to steer clear of beef this year.
.@KwestaDaKAR congrats on taking the song of the year Award. I wanted to win that one soo much but I don’t mind losing to you cause it’s one in the same thing. Congrats on a great year. Let’s keep the love going.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 14, 2017
I remember watching @KwestaDaKAR perform "Shap Fede" maybe 10 years ago!!! Amazing to see him do the things he's doing 🙌🏾 DAKAR pic.twitter.com/5JeUzSgkq8— #StayShiningEP (@rikyrickworld) December 14, 2017
