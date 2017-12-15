TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Here's what happened when Somizi crowd surfed...

15 December 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi had the time of his life crowd surfing.
Somizi had the time of his life crowd surfing.
Image: Via Instagram

It's no secret that Somizi Mhlongo is a risk taker of note and lives life on the edge. 

Remember that time when Cassper crowd surfed and his flashy gold chain was stolen? 

Well, even though there's been many horror stories about crowd surfing, Somgaga didn't care. 

"Some say this is dangerous I say its trustworthy I love my ppl," he said. 

And, it looked like a great deal of fun! 

Look at LOVE

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

