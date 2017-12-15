TshisaLIVE

Terry Pheto: My cellulite deserves to shine too

15 December 2017 - 09:57 By TshisaLIVE
Terry Pheto is all about being body positive.
Image: Raymond Preston

While most of us are still trying to hit the gym in the hopes of getting rid of some last minute weight ahead of Christmas, Terry Pheto is all about being body positive.

She posted a picture of herself lying next to a pool and if you look closely, you'll get a glimpse of her cellulite.

But the award-winning actress wasn't ashamed and instead said that her cellulite needs attention too.

#Preach

