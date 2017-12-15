TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Here's what to expect from local movie Catching Feelings

15 December 2017 - 13:00 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl Thusi stars in Catching feelings.
Pearl Thusi stars in Catching feelings.
Image: Via Instagram

Producers of local flick, Catching Feelings have given fans another glimpse of the highly-anticipated movie. 

The film, which is Kagiso Lediga's directorial debut, had its world premiere at the LA Film Festival in June.

The film follows a jaded lecturer (Kagiso) and his journalist wife (played by Pearl Thusi). The unexpected arrival of an older, narcissistic writer Andrew Buckland in their home exposes the cracks that have been widening in their house.

The trailer playfully shows offPearl and Kagiso's relationship and other key characters such as Akin Omotoso. The scenes from the trailer sure leaves you wanting to see the movie.

Pearl took to Instagram to share her excitement about the pending arrival of the film in South African cinemas on 9th of March.

"So proud of the this film and what we’ve achieved! Get ready!" said Pearl.

United International Pictures United International Pictures (UIP) is one of the world's leading film distribution companies. Jointly owned by Paramount and Universal, we bring many of the most exciting films made today to a global audience. Paramount Pictures International With over 100 years of experience entertaining audiences, Paramount Pictures expands it reach through Paramount Pictures International (PPI). PPI markets and distributes its films globally, enabling viewers all around the world to enjoy titles such as The Godfather, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Paranormal Activity, Transformers, and much more.

Skolopad claims 'slut tweet' was a typo

Early Thursday morning, Skolopad's fans found themselves confused after the 32-year-old tweeted that when she grew up she wanted to be a "slut" but ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

A TV return for Mapaseka Mokwele?

Former SABC 2 Motswako host Mapaseka Mokwele has been off screens for some time now but revealed that she would love to return to screens to host an ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

David Tlale on The Intern fiasco: 'Kuena is not a legal worker yet'

Just a week after reports surfaced that The Intern winner Kuena Moshoeshoe was yet to receive her prizes almost two months after scooping the title, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zim is totes obsessed with Zodwa

Even though Zodwa Wabantu is currently avoiding Zimbabwe like the plague, she has made a massive impact on fans there, which earned her a spot on the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Papa Penny stops a helicopter ride to pee

It's no secret that Papa Penny often serves life goals, but last night's episode proved that  his steez was on a different level after he revealed ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest continues to 'mock' his haters TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Cassper calls out Stogie T as 'beef' escalates TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together TshisaLIVE
  4. Sihle Ndaba on Uzalo axing: I'm going to miss telling Smangele's story TshisaLIVE
  5. It was Twitter vs Scoop Makhathini when he 'attacked' Christianity TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X