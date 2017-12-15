WATCH: Here's what to expect from local movie Catching Feelings

Producers of local flick, Catching Feelings have given fans another glimpse of the highly-anticipated movie.

The film, which is Kagiso Lediga's directorial debut, had its world premiere at the LA Film Festival in June.

The film follows a jaded lecturer (Kagiso) and his journalist wife (played by Pearl Thusi). The unexpected arrival of an older, narcissistic writer Andrew Buckland in their home exposes the cracks that have been widening in their house.

The trailer playfully shows offPearl and Kagiso's relationship and other key characters such as Akin Omotoso. The scenes from the trailer sure leaves you wanting to see the movie.

Pearl took to Instagram to share her excitement about the pending arrival of the film in South African cinemas on 9th of March.

"So proud of the this film and what we’ve achieved! Get ready!" said Pearl.