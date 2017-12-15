WATCH: Here's who would be DJ Black Coffee's deputy if he was president

World renowned musician, DJ Black Coffee has admitted that he is living his dream, but still has many things to achieve.

"It would be very ungrateful for me to say I'm not (living the dream). Even though the dream is much bigger. I started living the dream a long time ago, when I could make DJing a career," he told YouTuber, Defining Dennis.

Black Coffee added that the fact that he could have everything he wanted at the time, was him living a dream.

When asked where he would live if he were president, Black Coffee said Braamfontein.

"I'd wanna live where the people are and see people walking to work, I wouldn't be secluded," he said.

Black Coffee added that he would make his wife, Enhle Mbali his deputy president.

"I trust her heart when it comes to matters of this country. When we cry about this country we cry together," he said.

Swoon!

Watch the full interview here: