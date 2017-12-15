WATCH: Quickfire with Tholukuthi Hey’s Killer Kau

When Tholukuthi Hey became a viral hit, Killer Kau became one of the most seen faces on TV and his deep voice one of the most heard on radio, but there's still a lot people don't know about the 19-year-old.

The musician answered a quick fire question session after an interesting interview with TshisaLIVE.

The 19-year-old shared some details about his love life with an older girlfriend and his shining new bank balance and how he handles it all.

"The thing is, I am still young. For now, I won't lie, it really looks like I have a lot of money. But I want to invest it and start businesses, later in my life when I am done with school and have more time to focus on it."