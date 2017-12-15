TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Quickfire with Tholukuthi Hey’s Killer Kau

15 December 2017 - 11:11 By Chrizelda Kekana
We got to know a little more about Tholukuthi Hey hitmaker Killer Kau.
We got to know a little more about Tholukuthi Hey hitmaker Killer Kau.
Image: Via Instagram

When Tholukuthi Hey became a viral hit, Killer Kau became one of the most seen faces on  TV and his deep voice one of the most heard on radio, but there's still a lot people don't know about the 19-year-old.

The musician answered a quick fire question session after an interesting interview with TshisaLIVE.

The 19-year-old shared some details about his love life with an older girlfriend and his shining new bank balance and how he handles it all.

"The thing is, I am still young. For now, I won't lie, it really looks like I have a lot of money. But I want to invest it and start businesses, later in my life when I am done with school and have more time to focus on it."

Watch the video below:

WATCH: Suzelle DIY & Tali Babes disagree over EVERYTHING

Suzelle DIY invited Tali Babes onto her YouTube show so that they could make a wedding cake ahead of Tali's big day. 
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

The Wound wins international awards as race for Oscar gains momentum

South African film Inxeba (The Wound) has strengthened its chances of winning an Oscar at next year's prestigious ceremony after being shortlisted ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH: Here's who would be DJ Black Coffee's deputy if he was president

World renowned musician, DJ Black Coffee has admitted that he is living his dream, but still has many things to achieve. 
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

SNAPS: Here's what happened when Somizi crowd surfed...

It's no secret that Somizi Mhlongo is a risk taker of note and lives life on the edge. 
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Riky Rick slams Stogie T for 'claiming' other artists' success

Just hours after Cassper Nyovest lambasted Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane at the SA Hip-Hop Awards, Riky Rick took to Twitter to claim that Tumi had no ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest continues to 'mock' his haters TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Cassper calls out Stogie T as 'beef' escalates TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together TshisaLIVE
  4. Sihle Ndaba on Uzalo axing: I'm going to miss telling Smangele's story TshisaLIVE
  5. It was Twitter vs Scoop Makhathini when he 'attacked' Christianity TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X