Zoleka Mandela hopes to inspire 'drop outs'

15 December 2017
Zoleka Mandela wants to be an example to other people who have had life struggles.

Zoleka Mandela hopes that by sharing her journey of going back to university, it will inspire other "drop outs" to change their life story. 

Taking to Instagram, Zoleka posted her results from her final exams and was elated to have passed all her modules. 

"Guys, women don't play. Look at how we can go write exams, come home and be housewives who clean, cook and do laundry on the days we're not out making an impact out there in the world or hustling to pay bills while being hands on mothers and everything." 

Zoleka reflected on dropping out of university in 2007, because of her alcohol and drug addiction. 

She said she realised too late that nothing would change in her life if she didn't change. 

"I hope this reminds you that it is never too late to rewrite your life story!  We can always change our narratives, no matter what labels the haters throw at us! Tell them to go to FNB stadium and take several seats over there." 

Yaaasss gurl! 

