Haters, Sorisha Naidoo has this message for you

16 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Sorisha Naidoo appreciates the hate.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Actress and TV personality Sorisha Naidoo is no stranger to getting hate on social media.

Whether it's because of her lightened skin or her marriage, Sorisha has heard it all.

But while everyone continues hating on her, Sorisha is living her best life.

Here's her message to those who comment about her life.

Whilst I work, my haters always make sure my brand is top of mind! Thank you.

Posted by Sorisha Naidoo on Saturday, 9 December 2017
