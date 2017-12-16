TshisaLIVE

Janez and Juliana celebrate in style

16 December 2017
Janez and Juliana had big things to celebrate.
TV presenter and businessman Janez Vermeiren and his wife, Juliana Vasconcelos not only celebrated 9 years together recently, but also a milestone birthday.

The couple were in Mauritius for a friend's wedding and it just happened to be Juliana's 30th birthday.

Janez posted a sweet message to his bae on social media.

Happy Birthday @julianavasconcelosss, 9 years down the line and 2 children later... welcome to the 30 club. Love you.

Juliana, who hinted at a big party, explaining that she needed a new liver, happily posted pics of herself living her best life.

Thirty has never looked better!

😎

Happy birthday to me ! Loving my @sommer.swim bikini 😍 big 30! #SommerSwim #SommerinSA

