Janez and Juliana celebrate in style
16 December 2017 - 14:00
TV presenter and businessman Janez Vermeiren and his wife, Juliana Vasconcelos not only celebrated 9 years together recently, but also a milestone birthday.
The couple were in Mauritius for a friend's wedding and it just happened to be Juliana's 30th birthday.
Janez posted a sweet message to his bae on social media.
Juliana, who hinted at a big party, explaining that she needed a new liver, happily posted pics of herself living her best life.
Thirty has never looked better!
