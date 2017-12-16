Violet to Caster Semenya: You know how to make me smile
16 December 2017 - 10:00
Star athlete Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya are certainly good at keeping the spark alive.
The couple are always out and about doing fun activities with their friends and happily post about their love for one another.
Caster recently posted an image of herself with Violet and used the hashtag love. In the comments section Violet returned the love.
"Thank you for the weekend. You really know how to make me smile."
