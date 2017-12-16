TshisaLIVE

Violet to Caster Semenya: You know how to make me smile

16 December 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Violet and Caster are love goals.
Image: Instagram

Star athlete Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya are certainly good at keeping the spark alive.

The couple are always out and about doing fun activities with their friends and happily post about their love for one another.

Caster recently posted an image of herself with Violet and used the hashtag love. In the comments section Violet returned the love.

"Thank you for the weekend. You really know how to make me smile."

#CASVIO#LG#LOVE#ORATABJWANG ❤👌 📷@clementmaosa

A post shared by Caster Semenya (@castersemenya800m) on

F.L.Y First love yourself#selflove❤ 📸@kgothatso_mo

A post shared by Ledile Violet (@sexyvio_1) on

