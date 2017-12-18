5 local films that cemented Mzansi's place on the world stage

2017 has been a great year for telling authentically African stories. Several local films have been applauded internationally, scooping awards and raising the SA flag high on a global stage.

Mzansi's film industry may not be where many directors, producers and actors would see it, but 2017 proved beyond that the world is watching.

Here are just 5 films that represented this year.

1. The Wound (Inxeba)

The film is centered around a homosexual love story told in isiXhosa, mainly set in an initiation school, which has attracted both acclaim and criticism from viewers.

In addition to being chosen to represent SA at the 2018 Oscars, the film has enjoyed international recognition scooping the Outfest International Grand Jury Prize in Los Angeles,the Best Film and Best Actor at the Valencia International Film Festival and was chosen to be screened at various film festivals.