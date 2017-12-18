TshisaLIVE

5 local films that cemented Mzansi's place on the world stage

18 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
The Wound garnered major applause internationally.
The Wound garnered major applause internationally.

2017 has been a great year for telling authentically African stories. Several local films have been applauded internationally, scooping awards and raising the SA flag high on a global stage. 

Mzansi's film industry may not be where many directors, producers and actors would see it, but 2017 proved beyond that the world is watching.

Here are just 5 films that represented this year.

1. The Wound (Inxeba)

The film is centered around a homosexual love story told in isiXhosa, mainly set in an initiation school, which has attracted both acclaim and criticism from viewers.

In addition to being chosen to represent SA at the 2018 Oscars, the film has enjoyed international recognition scooping the Outfest International Grand Jury Prize in Los Angeles,the Best Film and Best Actor at the Valencia International Film Festival and was chosen to be screened at various film festivals.

2. Kalushi

The film, based on the life of liberation struggle martyr Solomon Mahlangu, stars the likes of Thabo Rametsi and Pearl Thusi. It tells the story of Mahlangu's life from 1976 when, as a 19-year-old street hawker, he was beaten by the police during uprisings. Later, after living in exile, he joined the liberation movement and became an international icon of South Africa's liberation.

It was a hit internationally and won the award for best film at the Luxor African Film Festival in Egypt. Lead actor Thabo Rametsi won the Best Actor award at the Khouribga Film Festival in Morocco.

3. Krotoa

The film is inspired by the true story of a girl who is taken from her close-knit Khoi tribe to serve Jan van Riebeeck at the early Dutch Cape settlements in 1652. Caught between two cultures about to collide, Krotoa (or Eva) has to navigate the difficulties of being true to her roots while staying loyal to her masters.

It impressed viewers scoring the Diamond Award at the Filmmakers World Festival, Best of Show at the IndieFEST Film Awards and Best Film at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York.

4. Vaya

Mncedisi Shabangu, Warren Masemola and Zimkhitha Nyoka star is this hit about three strangers who travel by train to Johannesburg, each for unrelated, personal reasons.  Vaya weaves three separate plots and tells the story of coming to the city and the struggles to survive in the metropolis. 

Vaya won the Best Screenplay and Best Director at the Africa Movie Academy awards in addition to Best South African Feature Film at this year’s Durban International Film Festival.

5. Dora's Peace

The film, which tells the story of a Hillbrow prostitute who sets out to save a gifted young boy from the violent clutches of organised crime, has won several international and local film awards over the last year.

The Boston International Film Festival in the US saw actress Khabonina Qubeka walk away with the Best Actress Award for her role as Dora, while director Kosta Kalarytis bagged the Indie Spirit Special Recognition Award at the festival.

The film was also screened at the international Orlando Film Festival in America.

Steve Hofmeyr under fire over ‘old Apartheid’ flag comments

Steve Hofmeyr has once again courted controversy after his statements in response to outrage over an apartheid-era flag being waved at Black Monday ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SABC in gear to keep programming on air as strike hits

The SABC has on Thursday had to implement contingency plans to ensure regular progamming on its TV and radio stations continued, as employees ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Designer Siya Beyile in alleged fashion week 'non-payment' drama

Young fashion designer Siya Beyile has been accused of not paying models used during his Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week shows earlier this year.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

John Vlismas on drugs in the industry: Artists are spoilt not tortured

Comedian John Vlismas has reflected on the scourge of drugs in the entertainment industry, claiming that many artists justified using drugs as way to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS: Thando & Sbahle serve sauce in Thabooty lingerie

The official launch of Thando Thabethe's lingerie line has finally arrived, five months since she first announced that it was in the works. And, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. The beef is still warm: 3 music feuds that left us shook in 2017 TshisaLIVE
  2. Say what?! Mpho Maboi & Reneilwe Letsholonyane are secretly married TshisaLIVE
  3. Sophie Ndaba marries businessman in 'secret' Italian wedding - reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Christmas for Kenny Kunene is all about family bonds TshisaLIVE
  5. 2017 was helluva dramatic with all those Metro FM changes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X