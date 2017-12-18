TshisaLIVE

AKA adds flashy Rolex worth over R300K to his bling collection

18 December 2017 - 11:20 By TshisaLIVE
AKA has a new shining addition to his bling collection.
Image: Via Instagram/Balq Smith

AKA's business partner, Prince ‘Costinyo’ Nyembe pulled out all the stops when he surprised the rapper with a new Rolex watch worth over R370K. 

The bling was presented to the CEO of Beam Group at their year-end dinner on Sunday. The diamond-encrusted time piece has AKA's named engraved onto it. 

Taking to Instagram stories Prince shared short videos from the intimate team dinner, revealing that the watch is worth R370K and that AKA deserves it. 

Check out the bling: 

