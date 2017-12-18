TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter shook by DMF contestant's 'sabotage' tactics

18 December 2017 - 10:31 By TshisaLIVE
Although Twitter thought Sihle and Nompumelelo (on the right) would have been great together, she chose Anathi (on the left).
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Twitter was left dumbfounded when an ex-girlfriend of a Date My Family contestant joined his family to "sell" him to the potential date. 

Nompumelelo approached the dating show with the hope of finding love, but nothing could have prepared her for Sihle's ex-girlfriend. 

And, things just got more awkward. 

When Nompumelelo asked why they broke up, the ex-grilfriend burst into tears . 

Nompumelelo eventually chose another candidate, called Anathi, but Twitter felt she might have liked Sihle better if the "dramatic ex girlfriend" was not there.

The memes came flooding in:

