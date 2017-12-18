IN MEMES: Twitter shook by DMF contestant's 'sabotage' tactics
Twitter was left dumbfounded when an ex-girlfriend of a Date My Family contestant joined his family to "sell" him to the potential date.
Nompumelelo approached the dating show with the hope of finding love, but nothing could have prepared her for Sihle's ex-girlfriend.
And, things just got more awkward.
When Nompumelelo asked why they broke up, the ex-grilfriend burst into tears .
But this guy 😂😂😂. I think he was embarrassed on Sihle’s behalf #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/mXscKVVYnu— Maphefo (@baf_says) December 17, 2017
Nompumelelo eventually chose another candidate, called Anathi, but Twitter felt she might have liked Sihle better if the "dramatic ex girlfriend" was not there.
The memes came flooding in:
#DateMyFamily— Thoko Liz Nchabeleng (@Lizzie_Leah) December 17, 2017
How you going to cry about an ex and in the same breath say “ I bless your union”?.
This dating game is easy and we make it complicated, Sihle and his ex clearly need to wrap up that story.
Messy! pic.twitter.com/lnDRzqi98A
The Ex girlfriend likes attention yong! #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi #DMF pic.twitter.com/2lJcuq308l— Sihle-The-General (@SihleGeneral180) December 17, 2017
It would be so awkward listing to the ex talking about a potential. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/iR4hSKdwxV— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) December 17, 2017
The friends say they don’t recall Anathi cheating. Of course they wouldn’t say even if he’s a serial cheater! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/hBEbiljViA— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) December 17, 2017
Like why is this awkward #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/y8AB1Ni266— hope (@Carbie_Tee) December 17, 2017
Joburg South people and #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/RAen7yra9J— Dr Naks (@Tshi_Nakanyane) December 17, 2017
