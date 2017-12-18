Picking up the pieces: Jub Jub's year of redemption

In 2010 his life changed forever after he was involved in an accident which claimed the lives of four school children. While initially sentenced to 25 years in prison on a murder conviction, that was overturned to eight years on a charge of culpable homicide.

In January this year, Jub Jub was released on parole after serving four years of that sentence and Mzansi has been introduced to a dramatically different person.

While Jub Jub was always at parties, usually with a drink in hand, those close to him have told us that his focus has shifted dramatically.

Working furiously on a musical comeback, Jub Jub began his return by releasing a song just hours after becoming a "free man."

Ke Kopa Tshwarelo (Please forgive me) was the first sign that he was remorseful about his past.

Since then, instead of hanging out with his old crew, and restricted by his parole conditions, Jub Jub has been selective about his interviews and gigs.

He certainly has kept a distance, but his sound and personality has changed.

"His music has changed. He has grown because of his experiences and now wants to make music that people can really relate to. He no longer uses the same references about life. He is more responsible and wants to make a difference through his music," said one insider.

In November he released another single, Awesome God, which will form part of a new album.

Besides his new sounds, Jub Jub has been vocal about warning people about the dangers of the fast life, even issuing a warning to people ahead of the December holidays not to do anything "irresponsible."

A complete change? The final verdict is still to be decided but the signs appear to be there.