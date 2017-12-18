TshisaLIVE

Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours

18 December 2017 - 10:17 By TshisaLIVE
Sbahle Mpisane spotted with some bling on her finger.
Image: Via Instagram

Itumeleng Khune and Sbahle Mpisane have once again sent the rumour mill into a frenzy. 

Speculation that Itu and Sbahle were back together first surfaced a few months ago, after the soccer star caught a flight to attend Sbahle's umemulo ceremony. 

Now Sbahle has been spotted with some bling on her ring finger, which has sparked rumours that they may have taken things to the next level. 

Taking to Instagram Sbahle shared a picture of herself holding a bunch of balloons that strategically also flaunted her bling. 

"Grudges are a waste of perfect happiness. Laugh when you can, apologise when you should, and let go of what you cants change," she captioned the snap. 

Sesifikile

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

