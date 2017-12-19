2017: The year Minnie Dlamini became Mrs. Jones

Minnie announced her engagement in December 2016 and most of 2017 was filled with major wedding preparation.

The TV star made sure her day was the fairytale she had always imagined. Not only did she get to walk down the aisle in a white Gert-Johan Coetzee dress, she also had her traditional wedding, with family and friends flocking to her family home in Durban for her umembeso, the traditional gift giving ceremony.

Although Minnie spent much of 2017 keeping her relationship with Quinton Jones under lock, she decided to sell the rights to her wedding to Mzansi Magic for a three-part special, giving insiders a look into all aspects of her becoming Mrs. Jones.

Although it was rumoured the network paid mega-bucks for the rights, Minnie downplayed the amount.

She said she decided to do a TV special so she could tell her story her way.